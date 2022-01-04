Snowstorm Aftermath: What to Expect Tuesday in the D.C. Area

Tuesday morning commuters are expected to struggle with the aftermath of a major snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the D.C. area Monday.

Frozen roadways, particularly south of D.C., are the biggest concern Tuesday as cooler temperatures overnight turned snow left behind into ice, Storm Team4 says.

The biggest snowfall since the blizzard of 2016 also left residents coping with power outages, school closures and disruptions to COVID-19 testing sites.

Looking ahead, there's also more snow in the forecast for Thursday night.

D.C.’s Plan For Tuesday Services

The District is still under a snow emergency until 7 a.m., and crews are expected to work into Tuesday night to finish clearing roads at schools and residential streets.

“Our snow team – I’d put them up there with anybody,” Mayor Muriel Bowser told News4’s Pat Collins. “We just want to remind everybody that a lot of our regular services have shifted so the snow team can concentrate on their work.”

D.C. government will open at 11 a.m. Federal agencies in the area will open with a three-hour delay and have the option of allowing unscheduled leave/telework, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management said. Employees should plan to arrive for work no more than three hours later than normal.

Transit Conditions in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Hundreds of drivers got stuck or in crashes throughout the region Monday as snow accumulated until around 3 p.m.

In Stafford County, Virginia, all southbound lanes of I-95 are still shut down as of 2 a.m. at mile marker 136 near Centreport Parkway after a crash involving six tractor-trailers.

In Montgomery County, two women and a man were killed when their SUV hit a snowplow on Columbia Pike. A fourth victim, a man, was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released the name or ages of the people who died after hitting a snowplow in Montgomery County.

Passengers on an Amtrak Auto Train destined for Lorton, Virginia, from Florida were stuck for 12 hours outside the station due to downed trees.

Metrobus service will be limited to main corridors after being canceled entirely Monday, and Metroaccess customers were told to expect significant delays until conditions improve. Trains should be running on time or close to schedule.

A handful of early morning flights were canceled at Washington Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Tuesday's School Closures in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Many school systems declared a snow day Monday, and most of our region's school systems have already announced they'll be closed on Tuesday.

D.C. Public Schools were already scheduled to be closed Monday and Tuesday amid a major effort to test every student and staff member for COVID-19. The mayor announced that because of the storm, students must now test on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and schools will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 6.

In Maryland, the following school districts are closed due to the weather:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Charles County Public Schools

Calvert County Public Schools

Culpeper County Public Schools

Frederick County Public Schools

Howard County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools

Prince George's County Public Schools

St. Mary’s County Public Schools

In Virginia, the following school districts are closed due to the weather:

Alexandria City Public Schools

Arlington Public Schools

Culpeper County Public Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools

Falls Church City Public Schools

Fredericksburg City Public Schools

Loudoun County Public Schools

Manassas City Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Stafford County Public Schools

Snow Totals in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Dulles International Airport: 3.9 inches

Herndon, Virginia: 5.9 inches

Bethesda, Maryland: 6 inches

Reagan National Airport: 6.7 inches

Aspen Hill, Maryland: 7.5 inches

Langley Park, Maryland: 7.6 inches

Washington, D.C.: 6.9-8.5 inches

Manassas, Virginia: 10.5 inches

Capitol Heights, Maryland: 11.5 inches

Franconia, Virginia: 11.8 inches

Dale City, Virginia: 12 inches

Waldorf, Maryland: 13.5 inches

Fredericksburg, Virginia: 14.1 inches

Huntingtown, Maryland: 15.5 inches

Power Outages in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

As of about 1:30 a.m., more than 100,000 power company customers across the region had no power.

Dominion Energy reported 85,153 customers without power in Northern Virginia. Pepco reported 952 customers. SMECO reported 23,597 customers without power in southern Maryland, and NOVEC had 8,458 in Northern Virginia.

Future Forecast: More Snow Thursday Night?

Storm Team4's Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer sees temperatures in the teens Tuesday morning, with a high in the 30s in D.C.

There's another chance for a snowstorm Kammerer describes as an "impactful event" Thursday night into Friday morning -- but it won't bring as much accumulation as Monday's storm.

