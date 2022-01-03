power outages

150K Homes, Businesses Without Power During DC Snowstorm

By NBC Washington Staff

Nearly 150,000 power company customers in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia have no power Monday as a major snowstorm hits the region

Here’s a running list of power outages in the area as of midday: 

  • Dominion Energy: 95,000 customers
  • NOVEC: 15,400 customers 
  • Pepco: 12,800 customers 
  • SMECO: 26,000 customers 

If you’re affected by an outage, contact your provider for information. 

Dominion Energy has safety tips on what to do during a power outage, including being careful with portable generators and disconnecting appliances. Go here for info.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

