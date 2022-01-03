150K Homes, Businesses Without Power During DC Snowstorm

Nearly 150,000 power company customers in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia have no power Monday as a major snowstorm hits the region.
Here’s a running list of power outages in the area as of midday:
- Dominion Energy: 95,000 customers
- NOVEC: 15,400 customers
- Pepco: 12,800 customers
- SMECO: 26,000 customers
If you’re affected by an outage, contact your provider for information.
Dominion Energy has safety tips on what to do during a power outage, including being careful with portable generators and disconnecting appliances. Go here for info.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.