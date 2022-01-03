3 Killed in Vehicle, Snowplow Crash on Columbia Pike in Montgomery County

Three people were killed Monday after a vehicle and snowplow collided on Columbia Pike in Montgomery County.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Road and three people involved had to be extricated from the wreck, the spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

A fourth person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, Montgomery County police said.

RT @mcpnews TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road is shut down following a traffic collision. Drivers should expect significant delays and seek alternate routes. #MCPNews #Roadclosure https://t.co/HbQV1gzDUb pic.twitter.com/ItS1C8iISD — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 4, 2022

An investigation is underway and northbound lanes of Columbia Pike are closed. Drivers were advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.