3 Killed in Vehicle, Snowplow Crash on Columbia Pike in Montgomery County

Three people were killed Monday after a vehicle and snowplow collided on Columbia Pike in Montgomery County.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Columbia Pike near Briggs Chaney Road and three people involved had to be extricated from the wreck, the spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.
A fourth person was transported to the hospital in critical condition, Montgomery County police said.
An investigation is underway and northbound lanes of Columbia Pike are closed. Drivers were advised to find alternate routes.
