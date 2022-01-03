Cars Stuck on I-495 at Wilson Bridge, Traffic a Mess Amid ‘Horrendous' Driving Conditions

Drivers are stuck, stranded and getting into crashes across the D.C. region Monday after a major storm dumped inches of snow, and authorities are urging people to not get on the roads.

Hundreds were sitting at the Beltway Outer Loop approaching the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Traffic camera video shows long lines of cars sitting on the road unable to make it up the incline to 210.

Some people reported on social media they had been stuck on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge for more than two hours.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down near mile marker 136 near Centreport Parkway in Stafford County, Virginia, after a crash involving six tractor trailers. The crash happened before noon, and officials said there are at least dozens of cars stranded in the snow. It's unclear at this time if there are any injuries. VDOT does not yet have a timetable for reopening and clearing the interstate.

Time to hunker down and stay off the roads, folks. https://t.co/EDFLvNQpMM — Stafford County (@staffordvagov) January 3, 2022

Hundreds more drivers were stuck on eastbound Route 50 at I-97 when a tractor trailer jack-knifed. Salt trucks were trapped in the traffic.

On westbound US-50, cars sat in the snow at Lottsford Vista Road in Mitchellville.

Authorities reported hundreds of crashes on numerous roads, including on Ashton Road in Montgomery County where this truck and SUV collided.

Update - Rt108 Ashton Rd @ Howard County Line closed/blocked, collision, Two (2) cars. @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated two drivers, no patients, Property damage only https://t.co/vXKxOMw42w pic.twitter.com/xJMeBjgQB6 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 3, 2022

Virginia State Police reported nearly 560 crashes and nearly as many disabled or stuck vehicles.

Snow is collecting too fast for these #VSP troopers on I-95 in #PrinceWilliam Co & I-495 in #Springfield to keep their vehicles clear! #VSP troopers are up to 559 traffic crashes & 522 disabled/stuck vehicles across #virginia since 12:01 AM (1/3/22). Pls delay travel. @VaDOTNOVA pic.twitter.com/1UoGDKHoBE — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) January 3, 2022

The storm left its mark on D.C., too, downing trees and slowing traffic — President Biden's motorcade — to a crawl.

The travel pool with the president said their drive from Joint Base Andrews to the White House took more than an hour and they spotted disabled vehicles, a downed tree, and lots of wintry misery along the way. pic.twitter.com/RfmwL32efi — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 3, 2022

Horrendous driving conditions persist. The snow emergency in the District has been extended into early Tuesday. #DCWX pic.twitter.com/Zbmy6r1T5G — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) January 3, 2022

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.