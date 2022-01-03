Cars Stuck on I-495 at Wilson Bridge, Traffic a Mess Amid ‘Horrendous' Driving Conditions

Drivers are stuck, stranded and getting into crashes across the D.C. region Monday after a major storm dumped inches of snow, and authorities are urging people to not get on the roads.
Hundreds were sitting at the Beltway Outer Loop approaching the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Traffic camera video shows long lines of cars sitting on the road unable to make it up the incline to 210.
Some people reported on social media they had been stuck on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge for more than two hours.
All southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down near mile marker 136 near Centreport Parkway in Stafford County, Virginia, after a crash involving six tractor trailers. The crash happened before noon, and officials said there are at least dozens of cars stranded in the snow. It's unclear at this time if there are any injuries. VDOT does not yet have a timetable for reopening and clearing the interstate.
Hundreds more drivers were stuck on eastbound Route 50 at I-97 when a tractor trailer jack-knifed. Salt trucks were trapped in the traffic.
On westbound US-50, cars sat in the snow at Lottsford Vista Road in Mitchellville.
Authorities reported hundreds of crashes on numerous roads, including on Ashton Road in Montgomery County where this truck and SUV collided.
Virginia State Police reported nearly 560 crashes and nearly as many disabled or stuck vehicles.
The storm left its mark on D.C., too, downing trees and slowing traffic — President Biden's motorcade — to a crawl.
