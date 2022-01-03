Major Snowstorm Hitting DC Area, 3 to 10 Inches Expected

A major snowstorm has begun to hit the D.C. area early Monday. Many schools declared a snow day, federal offices are closed and fast-falling snow is expected to have a major impact on roadways.

Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode and has minute-to-minute team coverage across D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Snow was starting in stick in parts of the region as of 5 a.m. Here are the big headlines: We’ll see a mix of rain, sleet and snow in the early hours. The precipitation will turn to all snow between 6 and 8 a.m. Then, we’ll see slushy accumulation after the first few inches melt.

A winter storm warning is in effect in much of the region, including D.C. and Arlington, Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. A winter weather advisory is in effect in areas including Frederick County, Virginia, and part of Loudoun County. Go here for a full list of affected counties from the National Weather Service.

Snow Timing in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Early Monday to about 6 a.m.: a mix of rain sleet and snow

6 to 8 a.m.: Snow

Snow Totals in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

Storm Team4 is tracking three major bands of snow that could have sharp cutoff lines, with a big difference in snowfall for people on either side of the lines.

The northern Shenandoah Valley, northern Loudoun County and Frederick, Maryland, are set to see a trace of snow to up to 2 inches.

In the next band to the south, 3 to 6 inches are expected. This includes D.C., Fairfax County, Loudoun County, Prince George’s County and Howard County.

Farther south, rural areas could see double digits, with 6 to 10 inches.

School Closures in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

The list of school closures is growing by the minute. Go here for the full list.

D.C. Public Schools were already scheduled to be closed Monday and Tuesday amid a major effort to test every student and staff member. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that because of the storm, students must now test on Wednesday, Jan. 5 and schools will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 6.

In Maryland, the following school districts will be closed due to the weather:

Montgomery County Public Schools

Prince George's County Public Schools

St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Howard County Public Schools

Calvert County Public Schools and Frederick County Public Schools will start two hours late. FCPS will also dismiss students an hour late.

In Virginia, the following school districts will be closed due to the weather:

Arlington Public Schools

Fairfax County Public Schools

Prince William County Public Schools

Falls Church City Public Schools

Manassas Park City Schools

Alexandria City Schools will be closed for in-person learning but students will attend class virtually.

A number of school districts already have either no school or virtual learning planned, unrelated to the snowstorm.

Students are expected back in class on Thursday instead of Wednesday, which means that COVID-19 testing operations are also pushed back a day.

Charles County Public Schools already had virtual learning planned. Fredericksburg City Public Schools, Stafford County Public Schools and Fauquier County Public Schools have professional days for teachers planned, and no school for students.

Road Conditions in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia

If you can work from home, it would be ideal to do so on Monday. News4's Darcy Spencer reports on transportation preparations in Maryland.

News4 is tracking what you should know about road conditions in the region. Crews across the region are working to keep roads safe.

In D.C., a full deployment of more than 100 snowplows hit the streets at midnight Monday to treat roads with salt. You can go here to track plows in real time.

Metrobus said it would operate on a severe snow service plan, and so service will be limited to major roads only. Delays and increased wait times are likely, and travel is strongly discouraged unless absolutely necessary.

Virginia State Police told residents to plan ahead and stay off the roads during inclement conditions, if possible.

“If you can delay your travel overnight and early Monday, please do until VDOT has an opportunity to treat/clear roadways for safe travel,” a statement from police on Sunday said.

D.C. asked property owners to treat their sidewalks before the storm starts. You can volunteer with the Serve DC Volunteer Snow Team to clear sidewalks for registered seniors and other residents who need help. Volunteers are especially needed in Wards 4, 5, 7 and 8, a message from the city said. Go here for info.

The District’s Hypothermia Alert system will be activated at 7 p.m. Sunday. Residents are encouraged to call 311 or 202-399-7093 if they see someone in need of shelter.

The big change in the weather came as a surprise to many.

“I don’t think anybody is ready for this,” News4’s Adam Tuss said amid balmy temperatures Sunday morning.

Stay with Storm Team4 and NBC Washington for more details on the forecast.