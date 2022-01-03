Here's How the DC Area's Snow Emergency Affects COVID-19 Testing

Many COVID-19 testing sites are still impacted Tuesday after a major storm dumped inches of snow on the D.C. area.

Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a snow emergency. Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode in the storm's aftermath.

Here are changes to COVID testing we’re seeing so far:

D.C.

On Tuesday, D.C. Public Library sites will open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Nine libraries will hand out rapid tests, and 36 sites will offer PCR tests that you pick up, take, then drop off.

Walk-up PCR testing will be available at four sites tomorrow:

Thrive DC at 1525 Newton Street NW from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Engine 8 at 1520 C Street SE from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Engine 10 at 1342 Florida Avenue NE from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Engine 30 at 50 49 th Street NE from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Street NE from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Engine 33 at 101 Atlantic Street SE from 2:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

On Monday, all D.C. government COVID-19 testing sites were closed, and residents could not pick up self-testing kits at firehouses as planned. The kits initially were set to be available despite the closure of the test sites. Self-testing drop boxes are still open until 8 p.m.

DC Public Schools

DC Public Schools shifted a major effort to test every student and staff member back by one day. Staff members should report COVID test results by Tuesday at 1 p.m. Students must now be tested on Wednesday. Families can pick up rapid tests on Tuesday between 1 to 4 p.m. or Wednesday before 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Schools will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and reopen Thursday.

Montgomery County

Walk-up COVID testing will not be available, the county government said. Testing and vaccinations will continue for people with appointments. There will be limited capacity for waiting indoors, so dress for the weather, officials said.

Appointments at Montgomery College Rockville were previously cancelled due to staffing.

Fairfax County Public Schools

COVID testing sites are closed Monday.

Inova, Falls Church

Some COVID testing sites remain open, including Inova’s site at 2990 Telestar Court in Falls Church. It’s open until 5 p.m. Monday and appointments are required. Go here for info.

