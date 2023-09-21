The Weekend Scene: Panda farewell, indoor activities and more ways to welcome fall

Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks every Wednesday.

Happy (almost) birthday to all of our Libras! Known for making things happen and a love of beauty, a Libra's energy is just what we need as the fall equinox on Saturday officially ushers in the season of leaf-peeping and apple picking.

Even though Storm Team4 says that “less than ideal” foliage is expected in the D.C. area, there are plentiful signs of autumn:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

But with a soaked Saturday and Sunday showers in the forecast, we have lots of indoor activities to keep in your back pocket, including multiple film festivals, the return of some fan-favorite Smithsonian galleries and discount theater.

Panda Palooza

📅 9/23 to 10/1

📍 National Zoo

💲 Free

🔗 Details

9/23 to 10/1, National Zoo, free

No matter how much we try to get ready, it's going to be tough saying goodbye to the giant pandas at the National Zoo.

The three pandas, 25-year-old Mei Xiang, 26-year-old Tian Tian and 3-year-old Xiao Qi Ji will be returned to China at the end of this year. But first, D.C.’s favorite zoo residents are getting a massive going away party.

Panda Palooza: A Giant Farewell starts Friday, and you better believe the celebration kicks off with a fruitsicle cake. The zoo opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday, then zookeepers will release the pandas into their outdoor habitats at 9 a.m.

Treats from the Chinese embassy, movie screenings, live concerts and hands-on activities for kids will help send the pandas off in style until Panda Palooza ends on Oct. 1.

DC Theatre Week

📅 9/21-10/8

🔗 Details

Snag tickets for $20, $40 or $60 to over 25 shows including “Mulan,” “Cirque du Soleil: ECHO,” “Moulin Rouge!”

Tommy checked out “My Mama and the Full Scale Invasion” at Woolly Mammoth, a comedy-drama based on the messages a mom sent to her daughter from war-torn Kyiv.

Jummy spoke to two of the women behind “Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard” at Ford’s Theatre.

Hispanic Heritage Month

📅 Through 10/15

This weekend is bursting with ways to celebrate Latino culture.

Fiesta DC returns with two days of free music and a parade on Sunday; the Latino Heritage Celebration of Sterling will delight kids (there will be moon bounces!) and Fiesta Fairfax! will keep the whole family moving with dance lessons, performances and exhibitors.

Spend a rainy afternoon exploring the AFI Latin American Film Festival; general admission tickets are $15.

American Art Museum galleries reopen

📅 Exhibit reopens Fri.

📍 American Art Museum

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The Smithsonian American Art Museum is reintroducing D.C. to some of its most iconic and photo-friendly works.

On Friday, “the newly reimagined and reinstalled modern and contemporary art galleries” will reopen to the public.

Curators will be on hand from 12:30-5:15 p.m. to give gallery talks about the new spaces, plus special exhibitions, Many Wests: Artists Shape an American Idea and Musical Thinking: New Video Art and Sonic Strategies.

Downtown Hyattsville Arts Festival

📅 Sat., noon to 6 p.m.

📍Gateway Arts District

🔗 Details

The Downtown Hyattsville Arts Festival on Saturday will bring together live music, more than 100 jury-selected artists and artisans, plus craft breweries and food vendors— and it’s free!

More things to do in D.C. this weekend

🎬 DC Shorts Film Festival: Through Sun., various location and ticket options

Mid-Autumn Night Market: Wed. and Thurs., Hi-Lawn (Union Market), free admission

DC Dine All Night: 9/21-10/1

Celebrate Petworth: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 800 block of Upshur Street NW, free

Unveiling of the Now and Forever Windows: Sat., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., free

SOLSDANCE : the equinox set to sun and sound: Sat., noon to 8 p.m., Meridian Hill Park, donation suggested

Punk & Go-Go: Live at MLK: Sun., 1-5 p.m., MLK Library (Northwest D.C.), free

Capitals vs. Sabres: Sun., 2 p.m., Capital One Arena, $29+

More things to do in Maryland this weekend

🍎 Gaver Farm Fall Fun Fest: Through 10/31, Mount Airy, $18

AFI Latin American Film Festival: 9/21-10/11, Silver Spring, $15

7 Locks Oktoberfest: Fri., 5-10 p.m., Rockville, Maryland, free entry

The Great Frederick Fair: Through Sat., Frederick, Maryland, admission is $8

Montgomery Parks Ale Trail: Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lake Needwood in Rock Creek Park, free entry

2nd Annual Zinnia Oktoberfest: Sun., Zinnia (Silver Spring), $45

Commanders vs. Bills: Sun., 1 p.m., FedEx Field, $45+

More things to do in Virginia this weekend

🎃 Cox Farms Fall Festival: Thursdays to Mondays from 9/23-11/6, plus 11/7, Centreville, Virginia, $10-$25

Fields of Fear at Cox Farms: Fri. and Sat. nights 9/22-11/4, plus 10/8, Centreville, Virginia, $30-$40

Family Flashlight Farm & Corn Maze Nights: 9/22-9/23; 9/29-9/30, Bluemont, Virginia, $15-$17

Occoquan Fall Arts & Crafts Show: Sat. and Sun., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free admission

Mosaic Fall Festival: Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fairfax, free

Old Town Warrenton Fall Festival: Sat., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street in Historic Old Town Warrenton, free admission

Rokeby Farm and Oak Spring Garden Fall Tours: Fri. and Sat., Upperville, $50

Beer in the Garden at The Farm at Halley Rise: Sat., noon to 3 p.m., Reston, $10 for ages 21+

State Fair of Virginia: 9/22-10/1, Doswell, $10

Top concerts this weekend

The Breeders, 8 p.m. Thursday, Fillmore Silver Spring, $39.50

The classic ‘90s alt-rock band is touring in celebration of the 30th anniversary (lot of these going around lately) of their masterpiece, “Last Splash.” Details.

Boris and Melvins, 9 p.m. Friday, Howard Theatre, $35

Two genre jumping heavy metal titans are co-headlining the Twins of Evil Tour. The influential and groundbreaking Melvins came up in the ‘80s and were huge influences on stoner metal, grunge, experimental metal and more. Japanese trio Boris, who took their name from a Melvins song, have mastered shoegaze, thrash and doom. Details.

Low Cut Connie, 10 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 Club, $30

Piano-driven bar rock with boogie from Philadelphia. Details.

Ratboys, 8 p.m. Sunday, Songbyrd, $18/$20

Rootsy indie rock band from Chicago that’s reminiscent of the ‘90s. They’re touring in support of terrific new album “The Window.” First night sold out, so grab tickets for Sunday now. Details.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.