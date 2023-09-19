DC Theatre Week debuts deals for tickets to ‘Mulan,' ‘Cirque du Soleil' and more

The lights are dimming and the curtains are about to open on DC Theatre Week with discounts to “Mulan,” “Cirque du Soleil: ECHO,” “Moulin Rouge!” and more shows in the D.C. area.

From Sept. 21 to Oct. 8, you can snag tickets for more than 25 shows for $20, $40 or $60. Tickets are available from TodayTix.

“Washington, DC is a theater town,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a release. “One of the best ways for our city to show our appreciation for artists and creatives is by filling our theaters, and Theatre Week is a great opportunity to see a show in DC.”

Venues in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are participating, including the Kennedy Center, Atlas Performing Arts Center, Synetic Theater and Shakespeare Theatre Company, which is showing "EVITA."

"My Mama and the Full Scale Invasion," a fantastical play about a woman living on the frontlines of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, held its world premiere at Woolly Mammoth Theatre this month, is among the shows in the DC Theatre Week lineup.

Kid-friendly productions include “Not My Monkey” at Montgomery College and “You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown” at Adventure Theatre MTC.

Theatre Week Kickoff Fest is the free kickoff party on Saturday, Sept. 23 with activities ranging from chats with costume designers, making your own zombie t-shirt, workshops and performances. It’s free to attend; here’s the schedule and link for tickets.

For an extra dive into the history of D.C. theater, check out “A Stage of Their Own,” an immersive multimedia exhibit celebrating D.C.’s early Black women performers and playwrights. It will be open Oct. 5-8 in Northwest D.C.; you can register here.

