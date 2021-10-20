Metro Warns of Even Longer Wait Times Amid Derailment Investigation

Metrorail riders should prepare to wait up to 40 minutes on most train lines as an investigation into a Blue Line derailment in Northern Virginia disrupts transit service, Metro says.

Riders should plan on Red Line trains arriving every 15-20 minutes and Blue, Orange, Yellow, Green and Silver line trains coming every 30-40 minutes, Metro said Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Metro said it would run trains on most lines every 30 minutes and Red Line trains every 15 minutes because hundreds of rail cars were out of service over safety concerns.

Metro says it’s aiming to fulfill that schedule. However, the lack of available train cars means any unplanned disruption could extend wait times.

“There is currently no capacity to fill unforeseen gaps, which will result in longer wait times,” Metro said.

Metro suggests using the Live Train Map and the display boards in stations to get accurate timing on arrival times.

Metro slashed train service at least through the end of the week as it pulled more than half of its rail cars offline amid an investigation into the derailment that could have been “catastrophic,” federal investigators said.

Every single 7000 series railcar needs to be checked for the wheel defect that caused the Oct. 12 derailment, officials said. There are 748 of those train cars, the newest in the system, making up about 60% of Metro’s railcar fleet.

The trains “will not return to service until they are deemed safe," and service cuts will last at least through Sunday, Metro said in a statement Monday evening.

Metrorail Alternatives

Here are a few ideas, including riding the D.C. Circulator bus and using apps to make the most of your commute. You can also use WMATA's trip planner and check with your regional transit authority.