Potentially ‘Catastrophic' Metro Issue Linked to Derailment First Found in 2017: NTSB

Equipment problems that appear to have caused the Metro derailment in Northern Virginia last week have been known since 2017, a preliminary investigation by federal safety investigators showed.

Metro train 407, which derailed on the Blue Line on Oct. 12, had two other minor derailments the same day and was able to get back on the tracks, Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said at a news conference Monday morning.

After the third and final derailment, the train got stuck in a dark tunnel near the Arlington Cemetery station. The train had 187 people on board.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has known of problems with the wheel assemblies of 7000-series railcars for years, Homendy said.

“We were made aware that WMATA was aware of this situation with the wheel assemblies going back to 2017,” she said.

Metro did not immediately comment.

Metro removed 60% of railcars from service on Monday, causing major delays across the region.

Problems were found 52 times in total, including 18 times this year before the derailment.

One person was taken to a hospital after the derailment last week. Many more people could have been hurt, Homendy said.

“The potential for fatalities and serious injuries was significant. This could have resulted in a catastrophic event,” she said.

The NTSB will delve into whether Metro handled prior equipment problems appropriately.

