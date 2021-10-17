Metro Pulling 60% of Train Cars from Service After Defect Found Following Blue Line Derailment

Metro trains will only run about every 30 minutes Monday as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority investigates an issue with axles on its newest rail cars, the transit authority said late Sunday.

A defect – described as an out of compliance axle – found in a car that derailed on the Metro's Blue Line last week was found in other 7000-series railcars, the Washington Metro Safety Commission said. For that reason, all of these will be removed from service by 5 a.m. Monday.

“Metro is holding out of service all of its 7000-series railcars, which is about 60% of its rail fleet. Without these rail cars, Metro will operate about 40 trains tomorrow,” the agency said in a statement.

All lines will operate a basic service pattern, WMATA said.

About 200 people were headed away from Washington, D.C., toward Franconia-Springfield Tuesday evening when a 7200-series train derailed about 1,800 feet from the Arlington Cemetery station platform, Metro officials said. That meant passengers had to walk about six football fields in a dark tunnel to the station's exit.

Metro said it would provide updates about whether or not riders should expect the disruption through the rest of the week.

