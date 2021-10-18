What to Know About Monday's Commute as Metro Pulls 60% of Railcars From Service

Metro trains are only running about every 30 minutes Monday as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) investigates an issue with axles on its newest rail cars, the transit authority said late Sunday.

All lines are operating on a basic service pattern with six-car trains every 30 minutes, WMATA said. The transit agency is encouraging riders to expect delays and consider taking Metrobus instead.

A defect – described as an out-of-compliance axle – found in a car that derailed on the Metro's Blue Line last week was discovered in other 7000-series railcars, the Washington Metro Safety Commission said. For that reason, all of these were set to be removed from service by 5 a.m. Monday.

“Metro is holding out of service all of its 7000-series railcars, which is about 60% of its rail fleet. Without these rail cars, Metro will operate about 40 trains tomorrow,” the agency said in a statement Sunday.

On Tuesday evening, about 200 people were headed away from Washington, D.C., toward Franconia-Springfield when a 7000-series train derailed about 1,800 feet from the Arlington Cemetery station platform, Metro officials said. That meant passengers had to walk about six football fields in a dark tunnel to the station's exit.

Metro said it would provide updates about whether or not riders should expect the disruption through the rest of the week.

Due to the announcement, District of Columbia Public Schools said late students would be excused on Monday, though they are advised to factor extra time into their transportation plans.

The 7000-series railcars, manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc., are the newest in Metro's fleet being first introduced into service in 2015. The last set of the nearly 750 cars purchased were delivered in early 2020.

