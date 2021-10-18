Metro Service Cuts Extended ‘At Least' Through Week Amid Safety Concerns

Metrorail service will be reduced “at least” through the end of this week after a federal investigation of a train derailment last week pointed to a larger problem.

Here’s what Metro said late Monday afternoon:

"Beginning [Tuesday], trains will operate every 15 minutes on the Red Line and

will continue to operate every 30 minutes on all other lines.

Silver Line trains will operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Federal Center SW only.

Customers encouraged to consider Metrobus and other travel alternatives."

Metro took all 748 of its 7000-series railcars out of service pending inspections. These train cars make up about 60% of Metro’s railcar fleet.

What Metro Riders Should Expect This Week

Riders should expect trains every 30 minutes, even during rush hours. The Red Line is an exception, with trains every 15 minutes.

Metro officials told riders to consider alternatives to Metrorail.

Why Is Metro Cutting Service?

Federal officials are investigating why a Metro train derailed on the Blue Line near the Arlington Cemetery station last week, on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Nearly 200 riders sat on the dark train and then walked through a tunnel the equivalent of about six football fields to get to safety. Some riders reported smoke on the train and made panicked calls to family members to tell them they loved them, fearing the worst.

One person was taken to a hospital. Many more people could have been hurt or even killed, Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said at a news conference Monday morning.

“The potential for fatalities and serious injuries was significant. This could have resulted in a catastrophic event,” she said.

What Metro Safety Issues Have Been Found?

Investigators discovered a problem with the wheels on the 7000-series trains, according to the preliminary probe. The wheels appear to have moved outward, causing the cars to come off the tracks.

Metro officials have been aware since 2017 of equipment problems that appear to have caused the derailment last week, the NTSB said Monday.

The train that derailed had two other minor derailments the same day and was able to get back onto the tracks, Homendy said. The train derailed and re-railed itself once near the Arlington Cemetery station at about 3:20 p.m. and again near the Largo Town Center station at about 4:15 p.m.

Problems with the wheels have been found 52 times in total since 2017, including 18 times this year before the derailment.

Metro did not immediately comment.

When Will Full Metro Service Return?

We don’t know yet. Investigators are looking at 7000-series trains one by one to try to find any safety hazards.