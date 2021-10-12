Metro Train Derails Outside Arlington Cemetery

A Metro train "partially derailed" on the blue line near the Arlington Cemetery station just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, and firefighters are working to get hundreds of passengers out of the tunnel, Metro and fire officials said.

A fire lieutenant told News4's Shomari Stone firefighters would escort 300 to 400 passengers off the train and out of the Arlington Cemetery station, the station nearest the derailment.

The derailment happened about 2,000 feet from the Arlington Cemetery, News4's Adam Tuss reports. That means passengers will have to walk about six-and-a-half football fields in a dark tunnel to the station's exit.

There was still no sign of passengers more than an hour after the derailment. Tuss explained such rescue operations can take hours. Crews must also turn off power to the Metro's third rail, the high voltage rail bar along the track that is about 750 volts.

Numerous fire trucks were set up outside the station and ambulances were arriving to help with any potential injuries.

Some of the stuck passengers are sharing their experience on social media.

Just sitting in the dark on the blue line #wmata pic.twitter.com/QGy4nlms8m — Mary Kate (@justplainmk) October 12, 2021

Stuck deep underground in a smoke filled metro in Arlington. My therapist WILL be hearing about this pic.twitter.com/WwnGPTYbj0 — Noelle (@Gingrsnappr) October 12, 2021

There are no reports of injuries at this time, Metro said.

Train service is suspended between the Foggy Bottom and Pentagon stations on the blue line. Metro has requested shuttle buses.

It's unclear how many people were on the train at the time it derailed.

Metro said the rail car that derailed was a 7000-series.

Per a Metro performance report in 2020, there were five derailments in 2020, two in 2019 and 11 in 2018.

In its 2020 performance report, WMATA said, “Metro is exploring the use of different equipment in areas where hi-rail vehicles are prone to derailment, implemented more structured and stringent inspections of contractor equipment with stricter rules on disqualifying problematic units, and conducted safety stand downs to review recent incidents and procedures to prevent derailments”

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.