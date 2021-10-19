What to Know About Tuesday's Commute as Metro Slashes Train Service

Metro has slashed train service at least through the end of the week and more than half of rail cars remain offline amid an investigation after a Blue Line train derailed in Northern Virginia.

Every single 7000 series railcar needs to be checked for the wheel defect that caused last week's derailment, officials said. There are 748 of those train cars, the newest in the system, making up about 60% of Metro’s railcar fleet.

The trains “will not return to service until they are deemed safe,” Metro said in a statement Monday evening.

DC Metro Schedule Today

Metro told riders to expect the following through at least Sunday, Oct. 24:

Trains on the Blue Line, Green Line, Orange Line and Silver Line will operate every 30 minutes.

Trains on the Red Line will operate every 15 minutes.

Silver Line trains will only operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Federal Center SW.

Metro will run 40 trains with six cars each, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said.

What DCPS Students Should Know

D.C. Public Schools said students should plan extra time to get to school this week. Students who arrive late will be marked as excused, DCPS said.

Metrorail Alternatives

Here are a few ideas, including riding the D.C. Circulator bus and using apps to make the most of your commute. You can also use WMATA's trip planner and check with your regional transit authority.

When will Metro's schedule return to normal?

Metro says to expect limited service through at least Sunday, Oct. 24.

Why Is Metro Cutting Service?

Federal officials are investigating why a Metro train derailed on the Blue Line near the Arlington Cemetery station last week, on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Nearly 200 riders sat on the dark train and then walked through a tunnel the equivalent of about six football fields to get to safety. Some riders reported smoke on the train and made panicked calls to family members to tell them they loved them, fearing the worst.

One person was taken to a hospital. Many more people could have been hurt or even killed, Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said at a news conference Monday morning.

“The potential for fatalities and serious injuries was significant. This could have resulted in a catastrophic event,” she said.