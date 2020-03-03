The first coronavirus cases in the Washington, D.C., area were confirmed this week. Officials counted two cases in the District, five in Maryland and two in Northern Virginia.

The Maryland patients caught the virus while on a cruise and may have unknowingly exposed people in the state. A U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir is Virginia's first case and another lives in the City of Fairfax.

This week, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each were approved to test potential cases in their own state or city labs.

As of Sunday, there have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in D.C., five in Maryland and two in Virginia.

Officials across the National Capital Region say they are coordinating responses to minimize any potential impacts.

DC: 2 Cases Confirmed

One local man in his 50s has tested positive. Mayor Bowser confirmed that he had "no history of international travel and no close contacts with a confirmed case."

The second man is from Nigeria. According to the Mayor's Office, the man, also in his 50s had recently traveled to D.C. before going to Maryland where he presented at a hospital with symptoms.

As of Saturday night, he is D.C.'s second confirmed coronavirus case. He is currently being treated at a Maryland hospital but will be counted toward the District's total case number.

Ten people tested had results come back negative.

D.C. officials are expected to provide an update at a press conference at 9 a.m. Monday.

Here's more on the capital's coronavirus response plan.

Maryland: 5 Cases Confirmed, 0 Tests Pending

Maryland health officials announced Thursday that three people in Montgomery County were diagnosed after traveling. They were recovering at home. The state's testing number jumped after the diagnoses were confirmed.

A man in his 60s is the fourth Montgomery County resident diagnosed with COVID-19. He caught the virus while traveling abroad and was hospitalized briefly.

A Harford County woman in her 80s also caught the virus while traveling abroad. She is in the hospital.

The number of cases being tested ticked up in Maryland this week: On Monday, one person was being tested. On Thursday, three cases were confirmed.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is expected to give a public press conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

By Sunday, a total of 52 tests had come back negative.

Virginia: 2 Confirmed Case, 6 Tests Pending

Virginia's first positive case of coronavirus was confirmed Saturday night by the Pentagon to be that of a U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia. Another was confirmed Sunday morning.

Five people in Northern Virginia were among those being tested for coronavirus as of Sunday. Another test is pending out of eastern Virginia.

Thirty-six patients earlier tested in Virginia came back with negative results for COVID-19.

The Commonwealth was also monitoring dozens of people for coronavirus-related health concerns.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these seven tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What to Know About Coronavirus

More than 100,000 cases of the new virus have been confirmed worldwide, but most patients are in China where the virus emerged. Several people in the U.S. have died.

Coronavirus is a family of illnesses that include the common cold and the flu and more serious illnesses including SARS. The COVID-19 virus is still being studied, but doctors say symptoms can include those similar to the cold and flu, including mild to severe respiratory symptoms.

Health officials urge people to take normal precautions against spreading germs. Wash hands often; use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol; don't touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with anyone who is sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and disinfect frequently used objects and surfaces.

Officials say one of the best ways to prevent becoming ill is to wash your hands frequently. Anyone who feels sick should stay home.

Despite warnings from health officials to people not to touch their face to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it can still be a difficult habit to break. News4's Amiee Cho ran a "face touching experiment" with students from Georgetown to find out why it's so hard to stay hands-off.

If you believe you may have coronavirus, call your health provider before you visit so they can prepare and prevent the further spread of germs.