‘Tragic’: 66 Residents at Carroll County Senior Home Have Coronavirus

Sixty-six elderly residents of a longterm care facility in Carroll County, Maryland, have contracted the novel coronavirus, health officials say.

“Tonight, Maryland has experienced a tragic coronavirus outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Saturday night.

Eleven of the 66 residents who tested positive are hospitalized at Carroll County Hospital and Frederick Memorial Hospital, the county health department said.

The facility is complying with federal and state guidance regarding infection control, including strict isolation for residents presenting any symptoms, staff screening and other measures, according to the health department.

Pleasant View had previously implemented multiple prevention measures, including restricting visitation and communal dining, suspending group activities, implementing extra cleaning measures and conducting daily checks for both staff and residents for symptoms, the health department said.

Multiple agencies are working closely with the health department and the facility to try to protect additional residents and staff who may have been exposed, Hogan said.

“Pleasant View Nursing Home continues to cooperate with and follow the guidance of the Maryland Department of Health and the Carroll County Health Department,” Carroll County Health Officer Ed Singer said. “We’re maintaining constant communication and will continue to provide resources and support to the patients, their families and facility staff during this difficult time.”

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates.