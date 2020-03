A U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia, tested positive with coronavirus on Saturday, the Pentagon says.

The Marine "recently returned from overseas, where he was on official business," Pentagon chief spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said on Twitter.

The Marine is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

This marks the first case diagnosed in the state of Virginia.

