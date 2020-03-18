Prince George’s County Man Dies of Coronavirus

A Prince George's County, Maryland, man in his 60s is the first to die in the state from the novel coronavirus, the governor said Wednesday night.

The man suffered from an underlying health condition, Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic," Hogan said. "I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time. As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

As of Wednesday night, there were 20 cases of coronavirus in Prince George's County. More than 200 people have COVID-19 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.