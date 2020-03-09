Maryland

Maryland Governor to Speak About Coronavirus, Sign Emergency Legislation

By NBC Washington Staff

Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan is speaking about the coronavirus and signing emergency legislation Monday afternoon.

Five people in the state have been diagnosed with the virus.

A woman in her 50s and married couple in their 70s, all from Montgomery County, fell ill after taking a cruise in Egypt on the Nile River. These three cases were announced Thursday and were the first in the D.C. area.

Hogan declared a state of emergency on Thursday, following the first three cases.

Hogan announced Sunday that an additional two people had tested positive.

A man in his 60s was the fourth Montgomery County resident diagnosed. He caught the virus while traveling abroad and was hospitalized briefly.

A Harford County woman in her 80s also caught the virus while traveling abroad. She was in a hospital.

D.C. has two confirmed cases.

In Virginia, three people have tested positive.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency after three cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Montgomery County. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

