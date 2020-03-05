3 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Maryland: Governor

Maryland's public health laboratory in Baltimore confirmed the first three cases of COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

The patients caught the virus while traveling overseas, the governor said in a news release.

He did not say where in Maryland the patients live.

The patients are in good condition.

"I encourage all Marylanders not to panic but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates,” Hogan said.

The virus has infected almost 98,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,300.