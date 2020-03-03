More individuals in Maryland and Virginia are awaiting test results on whether they have the coronavirus that has sickened thousands worldwide.

This week, D.C., Maryland and Virginia were each approved to test potential cases in their own state or city labs.

No cases have been confirmed in Maryland, Virginia or Washington, D.C., as of Wednesday. But officials across the National Capital Region are coordinating responses to minimize any potential impacts.

Maryland: 11 Tests Pending

Maryland health officials announced on Wednesday that eleven patients are being tested.

The number of cases being tested has ticked up in Maryland this week: On Monday, one person was being tested. On Tuesday, seven people in Maryland were awaiting results to see if they were infected with the virus, also called COVID-19.

Ten people tested in Maryland had come back negative for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, health officials said.

Maryland hasn't released any information about where the possible patients live or work.

Virginia: 3 Tests Pending

Virginia announced the newest possible patients on Wednesday. One lives in Northern Virginia and two live in central Virginia.

The commonwealth is also monitoring 106 people for coronavirus-related health concerns.

So far, 14 in Virginia have been tested and came back negative for COVID-19.

DC: 1 Test Pending

In D.C., one set of results is still pending. Five people tested negative for the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends these seven tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What to Know About Coronavirus

More than 88,000 cases of the new virus have been confirmed worldwide, but most patients are in China where the virus emerged. Six U.S. residents, who all lived in Washington state, have died from the virus.

Coronavirus is a family of illnesses that include the common cold and the flu. The COVID-19 virus is still being studied, but doctors say symptoms can include those similar to the cold and flu, including mild to severe respiratory symptoms.

Governments and schools are on high alert for an infectious disease that has spread to eastern states including New York, Massachusetts and Florida.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks urged people to take precautions against spreading disease. Wash hands often; use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol; don't touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with anyone who is sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and disinfect frequently used objects and surfaces.

Officials say one of the best ways to prevent becoming ill is to wash your hands frequently. Anyone who feels sick should stay home.

If you believe you may have coronavirus, call your health provider before you visit so they can prepare and prevent the further spread of germs.