Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 6

What the Data Shows

The coronavirus data is showing a sunnier outlook during May in the D.C. area: New cases and hospitalizations continue to fall, and nearly half of Maryland and Virginia residents are partially or fully vaccinated.

Across the board, seven-day average numbers of new cases are at their lowest levels since October.

D.C. added just 39 cases on Thursday. One more resident, a 64-year-old woman, died of COVID-19. Hospitalizations are at 111, in line with figures from the past week.

D.C. says 36.3% of residents have gotten a shot as of April 30. Nearly one-third of people vaccinated by D.C. have been non-residents, including many essential workers.

Virginia added 734 cases, and 21 residents died. A total of 702 Virginians were hospitalized, about one-fifth of the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals at the peak on Jan. 12.

Virginia has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 45.9% of residents, and one-third of residents are fully vaccinated. Local health departments have vaccinated the most people (1.8 million), followed by pharmacies (1.7 million).

Maryland added 578 cases and nine residents died. The number of current hospitalizations has steadily declined for two weeks, now reaching 901.

Maryland has given at least one vaccine dose to 46% of residents and one-third of residents have gotten two doses. Another 3% of residents got the one-dose shot.

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

How to Stay Safe

