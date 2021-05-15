Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 15

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in the D.C. area as Maryland and Virginia lift statewide mask mandates for most situations.

The pace of vaccinations has been slowing in Maryland and Virginia.

In Maryland, almost 66% of adults have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine and 137,443 residents aged 19 and younger have gotten a shot.

The weekly average of daily vaccinations peaked on April 30 at 81,293. It’s now at 48,956.

Virginia has fully vaccinated 36.8% of the population. The weekly average of daily vaccinations is now at 47,198, down from a peak in early April.

D.C. last updated its data on May 6.

People are already starting to adjust to the changes in mask mandates — some ditching them while others say it may be too soon. News4’s Darcy Spencer spoke to people in Alexandria and National Harbor about the new guidance.

Here are some of the data highlights on COVID-19 illnesses for Saturday:

D.C. reported its highest single-day case jump in over a week, adding 106 new COVID-19 diagnoses.

D.C.’s weekly average of new cases rose by 11 to 52.

Maryland’s weekly case average hasn’t risen since April 22.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending downward in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

