Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 15

COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in the D.C. area as Maryland and Virginia lift statewide mask mandates for most situations.
The pace of vaccinations has been slowing in Maryland and Virginia.
In Maryland, almost 66% of adults have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine and 137,443 residents aged 19 and younger have gotten a shot.
The weekly average of daily vaccinations peaked on April 30 at 81,293. It’s now at 48,956.
Virginia has fully vaccinated 36.8% of the population. The weekly average of daily vaccinations is now at 47,198, down from a peak in early April.
D.C. last updated its data on May 6.
Here are some of the data highlights on COVID-19 illnesses for Saturday:
- D.C. reported its highest single-day case jump in over a week, adding 106 new COVID-19 diagnoses.
- D.C.’s weekly average of new cases rose by 11 to 52.
- Maryland’s weekly case average hasn’t risen since April 22.
- COVID-19 hospitalizations are trending downward in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Local Coronavirus Headlines
- Maryland’s Vaccine Equity Task Force is sending mobile vaccination clinics to hard-to-reach places, Gov. Larry Hogan says. The task force is also focusing on two “hard-hit” zip codes in Prince George’s (20785) and Montgomery County (20904).
- Indoor mask mandates will be lifted in Maryland, consistent with new CDC guidance. Exceptions in Maryland include public transportation, health care settings and schools.
- Effective midnight Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam will lift Virginia's universal indoor mask mandate, consistent with new CDC guidance. People in the commonwealth who are fully vaccinated will no longer need to wear masks indoors except on public transit, in health care and "in congregate settings," a release from Northam's office says. Anyone not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to still wear masks in all settings. Businesses may require masks, and masks are still required in K-12 school settings, regardless of vaccination status.
- Northam also is moving up the date he had planned to lift all capacity and social distancing restrictions in Virginia. He had previously expected to lift those restrictions June 15, but has moved up the date by two weeks, to May 28, due to rising vaccination numbers and improving public health metrics.
- The West Building of the Smithsonian’s National Gallery of Art reopened Friday. Free, timed-entry passes are required.
- The Smithsonian’s National Zoo will re-open May 21. Free, timed-entry passes to are now available to the public in advance. Visitors must follow safety measures, which include mandatory face coverings for everyone age 2 and older.
- Following Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's announcement Wednesday, statewide restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings and capacity limits at restaurants, malls, gyms and other businesses will be lifted Saturday. However, Prince George's County won't fully reopen until Monday, and Montgomery County won’t fully reopen until May 29 — two weeks after 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
- D.C. will lift most COVID-19 restrictions May 21 and the remainder on June 11, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday. Face masks will still be required in line with CDC guidelines. Get the details here.
- People who get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the D.C. area could be rewarded with a meal from chef José Andrés. A $50 gift card will be offered to anyone who received a vaccine on or after May 8, if they dine at a participating restaurant and show their vaccine card. Find out more here.
- Ford’s Theatre and the Ford’s Theatre Museum began a phased reopening schedule May 12, with advance tickets required.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
