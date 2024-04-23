Dom's Kitchen and Foxtrot, popular grocery and market chains, unexpectedly closed several stores Tuesday morning -- to the surprise of both customers and several employees.

Signs were posted to numerous stores as the chains announced the abrupt closures of two Dom's stores and 33 Foxtrots across the Chicago, Dallas and D.C. areas.

"We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts," a notice from the companies read.

The signs posted to doorways at multiple locations ranged in messages from "Foxtrot closed forever (not a joke)" and "$180,000,000 in the hole" to "Closed. It was nice serving you."

"This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members," the message from the companies read. "We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years. It has been our highest honor to elevate the everyday and create a remarkable shopping experience for people who love food as much as we do. It has been a privilege serving you and being a part of your everyday lives. We understand that this news may come as a shock, and we apologize for any inconvenience it may cause. We genuinely appreciate your understanding during this challenging time."

Employees at at least one of the Chicago locations said they were informed of the closure Tuesday morning. Many arrived to work only to be told to place signs on their doors announcing the closure.

The companies thanked employees in their closing announcement, but some employees did not know if they would be losing their jobs when they arrived to work Tuesday.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your loyalty and trust in Dom’s and Foxtrot. It has been an honor to serve you, and we will cherish the memories we have created together," the message read. "We would also like to thank our team members who have committed themselves over the years to providing a unique selection of quality foods and creating an outstanding in-store customer experience. Lastly, we would like to thank our many partners, without whom we would not have been able to build such a strong brand."

All services were set to end at both chains Tuesday.