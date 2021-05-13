Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 13

What the Data Shows

Fewer than 1,000 people in D.C., Maryland and Virginia combined were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the third time this week that under a thousand new cases were counted regionwide, which hasn’t happened in months.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The percentage of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is about 52% in Maryland and 47.6% in Virginia. The District says 37.8% of residents are partially or fully vaccinated, as of one week ago.

The Pfizer shot cleared the final approval needed to start giving the shot to adolescents aged 12-15, so expect those figures to grow.

The number of people, on average, diagnosed with COVID-19 daily in the past week has declined.

In Maryland, it’s at 497. The state’s peak seven-day average was 3,228, recorded 121 days ago.

Virginia’s seven-day average is at 600, far below its peak figure of 4,286 recorded 115 days ago.

D.C.'s case average went up by four Thursday and reached 46. Compare that to the peak of 322 recorded 121 days ago.

Hospitalizations fell below 100 for the first time since November.

Forty-two more people across the region died of COVID-19, according to Thursday’s data.

15-year-old Audrey Baker and her brother both took part in a clinical trial at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Baker is urging children and parents to get their shots and help the nation out of this pandemic.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Although COVID-19 treatments have improved and a vaccine is on the way, even a mild case of the virus can cause long-term complications — including the possibility of erectile dysfunction. Infectious disease expert Dr. Dena Grayson joined LX News with a warning not to let our guards down as we wait for a vaccine.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: