Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 29

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced Monday that another 73 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 and three more people with the virus died. They were a 65-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman and a 68-year-old woman. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was down. About 19% of District residents are partially or fully vaccinated.

Maryland announced that another 1,031 people were diagnosed with the virus. Another nine people with the virus died. The case average was down. About 27% of residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, and about 14% have had their second dose.

Virginia announced that another 835 people were diagnosed with the virus. Another 17 people died. The case average was down. About 28% of the population has had at least one dose, and about 15% are fully vaccinated.

A Bethesda woman and OBGYN recently gave birth to a baby who now has the COVID-19 antibodies that doctors say was passed down from the vaccine. News4's Shawn Yancy reports.

It's a big week for our region's fight against COVID-19.

In D.C., a new group of people is now eligible for the vaccine as of Monday. The group includes taxi and ride share drivers, those working in delivery and courier service, and media and mass communications employees. Anyone eligible should preregister for an appointment.

In Maryland, the next phase of vaccine rollout begins Tuesday. Any adult with a medical condition or disability will be able to register for a vaccine. By April 13, all essential workers and anyone over age 55 can get a shot. By April 27, anyone over age 16 will be eligible.

In Virginia, some changes will happen toward the end of the week. Restrictions will begin to ease Thursday as social gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors. Entertainment venues will be capped at 30% capacity, with a max of 500 people indoors. Recreational sports venues, such as those used for rec leagues, will max out at 30% or 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. Masks will still be required in public.

D.C.'s public libraries entered Phase Two of their reopening plan Monday. Select locations are open at reduced capacity. You may visit open locations to return materials, pick up a hold, check out books from the Grab-n-Go selection, get a library card or partake in some other services. However, you will not be able to browse the collections or sit and read or work at a table or in a lounge area.

One of the largest concert promoters in the area is using its truck that once sold tickets to collect donations of food.

Access to the famous Tidal Basin cherry blossoms could be closed off if the crowds don't maintain social distancing. The National Park Service says it’s prioritizing public health.

On March 29, D.C. will expand vaccine eligibility to private drivers (such as Uber drivers); logistics, delivery and courier workers and media and mass communications employees.

D.C. closed testing at Nationals Park after Friday, March 26 as the team prepares for Opening Day.

Maryland moved to Phase 2A of its vaccination plan, meaning residents age 60 or older are eligible to book appointments to get shots. Here’s the timeline of expanded vaccine eligibility.

West Virginia opened coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all residents aged 16 and older, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

The Virginia Department of Health Epidemiology team said it has been reviewing more than 10,000 medical cases to ensure they are consistent with the state’s definition of a COVID-19 death, a VDH spokesperson said. About 99 deaths have been reclassified as a COVID-19 case that did not result in death, VDH said.

This year's White House Easter Egg Roll was canceled, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Friday. "The Bidens hope to continue this tradition in 2022," the spokesman said. The White House plans to send out thousands of 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and local hospitals.

More people will be able to celebrate Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Easter and during Holy Week. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office temporarily raised coronavirus-related capacity limits at the Basilica. The mayor’s office granted the Archdiocese a waiver to allow between 750 and 1,500 people inside.

Virginia's schools and colleges can hold outdoor graduation ceremonies with as many as 5,000 attendees.

The Nationals, whose home opener is set for April 1, will be permitted to admit 5,000 fans for their game against the New York Mets.

NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

