DC Raises Capacity Limit at Basilica for Easter, Holy Week

More people will be able to celebrate Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Easter and during Holy Week.
Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office temporarily raised coronavirus-related capacity limits at the Basilica. The mayor’s office granted the Archdiocese a waiver to allow between 750 and 1,500 people inside.
The Basilica previously was allowed to welcome no more than 250 people.
Seats must be reserved online. Visitors must wear face masks, get their temperatures checked and stay at least six feet apart.
Mass also can be watched live online.