DC Raises Capacity Limit at Basilica for Easter, Holy Week

More people will be able to celebrate Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Easter and during Holy Week.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office temporarily raised coronavirus-related capacity limits at the Basilica. The mayor’s office granted the Archdiocese a waiver to allow between 750 and 1,500 people inside.

DC @MayorBowser has granted @WashArchdiocese a waiver to have between 750 - 1,500 people inside National Basilica @MarysShrine for #HolyWeek services. Waiver allows 25% capacity. Current limits are 250 people. You can register now for lottery to reserve a seat. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/W3WUHarucG — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) March 19, 2021

We invite you to join us at the Basilica during Holy Week. Registration for Mass is now open.https://t.co/rkPGGcmOKX — National Shrine (@MarysShrine) March 16, 2021

The Basilica previously was allowed to welcome no more than 250 people.

Seats must be reserved online. Visitors must wear face masks, get their temperatures checked and stay at least six feet apart.

Mass also can be watched live online.