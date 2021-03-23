Maryland Expands Vaccine Eligibility to Residents 60+

Maryland is moving into the second phase of its vaccination plan Tuesday, meaning residents age 60 or older will be eligible to book an appointment to get their shot.

Phase 2A, which begins Tuesday, targets older Marylanders. About 90% of the state’s virus deaths have been people over 60, Gov. Larry Hogan said in a press release.

On March 30, Maryland is scheduled to enter Phase 2B and give eligibility to Marylanders aged 16 and older with a qualifying medical condition.

On April 13, Phase 2C is set to begin. Any Marylander age 55 or older and more essential workers will become eligible.

By April 27, Maryland is set to expand eligibility to include all residents 16 and older as it enters Phase 3.

Tomorrow, our state will officially enter Phase 2A of our science-based vaccination plan.



The next month will bring a massive expansion of eligibility and Maryland is taking steps to increase vaccination capacity, too.

This week, Maryland had primary care physicians join the effort. A new vaccination site is also set to open Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Hyattsville.

Marylanders have two methods to find their vaccine: preregister to get one at a mass vaccination site and search for a nearby vaccination clinic.

You can call 855-MD-GoVAX (855-634-6829) for more information.