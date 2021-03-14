Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on March 14

What the Data Shows

A number of jurisdictions have opted to lift some COVID-19 restrictions, but infections and deaths are still announced every day in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

D.C. announced on Sunday 79 more cases of the virus and the death of one person, a 77-year-old man. The seven-day rolling average of new cases was up slightly.

Maryland announced 860 more cases of the virus and the deaths of 10 people. The case average there was up too.

Virginia announced 758 more cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 29 more people. The case average was up there as well.

Monday will be a big day for many Montgomery County Public Schools families; students in kindergarten through third grade will return to in-person learning. Students in alternative programs and within special populations, among other groups, also will return.

Masks, physical distancing and frequent hand washing will be required.

Vaccination Portals by County As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts. Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia information – www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

– www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aahealth.org/covid-19-vaccine-faq/

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: