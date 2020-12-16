Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Dec. 16

D.C. surpassed 25,000 cases and Virginia surpassed 250,000 cases on Wednesday. Maryland isn’t far behind, coming in at about 241,000 total infections since the start of the pandemic.
However, the virus' growth appears to be slowing: Seven-day averages are still high compared to any other point in the pandemic but have remained stable the past several days.
While coronavirus has devastated communities of color, some African-Americans and Latinos are reluctant to jump in line for a vaccine created at record speed.
“The health care industry has not been kind to African-Americans and communities of color historically,” said Howard University College of Medicine’s Michael Crawford. “The medical research community has not necessarily had African-American and communities of colors' best interests at mind.”
That puts Howard University Hospital in a unique position to get Black and Hispanic people into new trials for COVID-19 vaccines — and as physicians and scientists at the table.
Howard is one of four historically Black medical universities in the country working on the issue.
“That’s been very important again because you’ve only got four of us in that sphere and you’ve got millions of Black, African-American, minorities across the country,” said Dr. Hugh Mighty, the College of Medicine Dean. “People tend to have to find somewhere to trust.”
Howard’s goal is to recruit as many African-American and Latino community members as possible to clinical trials of a vaccine, Crawford said.
It may be a vital step in reducing the coronavirus death toll in hard-hit communities of color.
You can get more information on participating in trials at coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org.
All Maryland hospitals are expected to receive some COVID-19 vaccines in the next two weeks to begin vaccinating critical frontline staff, a state health official said Tuesday.
As the pandemic worsens, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has deployed members of the National Guard to help with the vaccination effort.
At first, the National Guard will provide logistical support and help distribute the shots state-wide, Hogan said.
Once more vaccines are available, the guard will help set up mobile vaccination clinics and respond to outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, Hogan said.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities will be getting residents vaccinated through federal partnerships with CVS and Walgreens. Set up for those clinics is set to begin in about two weeks, Hogan said Tuesday.
First responders’ vaccination clinics could also begin in about two weeks.
In D.C., Kaiser Permanente is set to receive a box with hundreds of shots Wednesday, which D.C. officials said would be the final step in distributing the first rounds of a vaccine.
Montgomery County starts a new day with the return of an indoor dining ban.
It took effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, along with the reduction of indoor sports gatherings to no more than 10 people and scaling back capacity limits in retail stores. Retail stores are now limited to one person per 200 feet, and 150 people total per retail establishment.
Laurel, Maryland, is set to join Prince George’s County in suspending indoor dining.
New restrictions take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The latest rules also limit how many people can be in retail stores to one person or household per 200 square feet or 25% regular capacity, whichever is lower.
What the Data Shows
Vaccination Plans in DC, Maryland, Virginia
- Virginia: The Virginia Department of Health estimates there are up to 500,000 health care workers and long-term care facility residents in the state who are among top-priority for vaccines. The state announced Friday that 480,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna could arrive by the end of December.
“We will focus initially on the groups that have been most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infections and those whose work puts them at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19 infections," Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said.
- Maryland: Maryland will focus its initial COVID-19 vaccinations on hospital-based health care workers, residents of nursing homes and first responders. Within two weeks, most hospitals are expected to have received some shots.
The state is expected to receive 155,000 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 50,700 Pfizer doses and 104,300 Moderna doses.
The National Guard will assist with distribution and eventually setting up vaccination clinics throughout the state.
- Washington, D.C.: George Washington University Hospital nurses were among the first in our region to receive COVID-19 shots on Monday. D.C. expects to receive its first 6,825 doses after Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration and distributed, D.C. Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt and Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference.
It's "impossible to lay out an exact timeline, but the rollout will happen in phases in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.
The very first vaccines will go to health care workers and first responders who come into contact with COVID-19 patients. The stages of vaccination are Phase 1A for about 85,000 health care workers and first responders, then Phase 1B for more than 310,000 essential workers and at-risk residents. During Phase 2, the vaccine will first become available to the general public.
