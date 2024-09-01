Dog stolen at gunpoint in Prince George's County

Prince George’s County Police are searching for two suspects who stole a woman’s dog at gunpoint on Avondale Overlook Drive in broad daylight.

In footage from a neighbor’s ring camera, Sophia Radich can be seen walking with her small havanese dog named Yana.

WIthin seconds, two suspects can be seen approaching Radich and the dog. One of the suspects lunged at Radich and tried to take the dog away.

“‘Give me the dog, bleep,’” Radich described a suspect as saying.

“I was like very frazzled and in the moment,”she said.

During the tussle over Yana’s leash, one of the suspects can be seen pulling out a gun and pointing it at Radich's head.

She tries to duck away. and the thief pulled the dog away.

The ring camera shows the suspect running from the scene.

“Like it does not feel real, it feels like a nightmare that I’m just going to wake up from,” Radich said. “They looked like from 12-15 years old, like throwing your life away just to rob someone’s dog, that’s insane, like that’s insane behavior,”

Radich says she’s had Yana since she was a puppy. The pair were preparing to go on a trip this morning to the beach before the armed robbery.

Now she says she’s hoping she can be reunited with her fur baby.

“She still means everything because I’m going to find her,” Radich said. “I don’t want to speak in past tense because I know we’re going to find her like alive and well.”

Prince George's County Police are trying to locate the two suspects seen in the video.

Radich says she saw the suspects leaving in a black car.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact police.