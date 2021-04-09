Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 9

What the Data Shows

Vaccination numbers are quickly increasing, but a quick glance at a chart of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the D.C. area shows that we are still in a health crisis.

Maryland reported 1,840 new cases Friday. That’s the highest one-day jump since January, when the state was still fighting the post-holiday surge.

The seven-day average of cases spiked by 55, reaching 1,325. Hospitalizations are also trending upward. Fourteen more Marylanders died of COVID-19.

About 33% of residents have gotten the first dose of their vaccine, and another 2% have gotten the single dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Some students and teachers headed back for the first day of in-person learning in Prince George's County Thursday as some teachers protested school conditions and whether it was safe to return. Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins explains how the first day back to school went.

Virginia reported 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths. The seven-day average declined by one case, to 1,058. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been trending upward since early March.

Nearly 35% of people have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

D.C. reported 136 new cases Friday and two more COVID-19 deaths. The seven-day average fell by two, to 118. It’s a promising sign that the figure is lower than it was one week or one month ago.

D.C. last released vaccinations data on April 2, and 23% of residents had received at least one shot.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

