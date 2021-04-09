Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 9

What the Data Shows
Vaccination numbers are quickly increasing, but a quick glance at a chart of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the D.C. area shows that we are still in a health crisis.
Maryland reported 1,840 new cases Friday. That’s the highest one-day jump since January, when the state was still fighting the post-holiday surge.
The seven-day average of cases spiked by 55, reaching 1,325. Hospitalizations are also trending upward. Fourteen more Marylanders died of COVID-19.
About 33% of residents have gotten the first dose of their vaccine, and another 2% have gotten the single dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
Virginia reported 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths. The seven-day average declined by one case, to 1,058. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been trending upward since early March.
Nearly 35% of people have gotten at least one vaccine dose.
D.C. reported 136 new cases Friday and two more COVID-19 deaths. The seven-day average fell by two, to 118. It’s a promising sign that the figure is lower than it was one week or one month ago.
D.C. last released vaccinations data on April 2, and 23% of residents had received at least one shot.
Local Coronavirus News
- The Washington Nationals and the DC United are allowed to increase capacity at home games from 10% to 25% of their venues. Monumental Sports will also allow 10% capacity for Capitals and Wizards home games.
- D.C.'s new high capacity COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Arena Stage.
- D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Phase 2 on April 12. A week earlier than expected.
- The National Independence Day Parade has been canceled for 2021, the National Park Service announced, citing "logistics and planning limitations."
- The Virginia Employment Commission says that jobless workers collecting unemployment compensation will soon have to look for jobs again to receive benefits.
- Some mass vaccination sites in Maryland will offer a limited number of walk-up shots every day, no appointment needed.
- Fairfax County vaccine registration is now open for all essential workers in Phase 1c, including media workers, hairstylists, barbers and information technology workers. See specific category details here.
- A new mass vaccination site opened Wednesday at the Greenbelt Metro Station in Prince George’s County. It will offer shots to anyone, not just Maryland residents. Go online here to create an account.
- All D.C. residents over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, April 19, the mayor announced.
- In President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, $5 billion are earmarked for Black farmers impacted by decades of discrimination made worse during the pandemic.
- Fairfax County Public Schools began to expand its in-person learning on Tuesday to four days a week for students who are struggling the most, Superintendent Scott Brabrand said.
- In Maryland, anyone older than 16 can preregister to get their COVID-19 shot at one of the state's mass vaccination sites. Here's how to sign up.
- NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.
Key Charts and Graphs
The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.
