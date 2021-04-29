Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 29

What the Data Shows

D.C., Maryland and Virginia each report that COVID-19 diagnoses and hospitalizations are trending downward, even as this week they surpassed 1 million cases combined since the start of the pandemic.

D.C. reported 81 new cases Thursday, and one person died, a 74-year-old woman. A total of 314,929 people have been partially or fully vaccinated, a third of the population.

Virginia counted 916 new cases, and 17 more residents died in the past day. Nearly 44% of Virginians have received a vaccine dose, and 2.5 million are fully vaccinated.

Maryland reported 966 new cases and nine more residents died. About 43% of residents have gotten their first vaccine dose, 3% got the single-dose shot, and 29% have received both doses.

