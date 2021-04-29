coronavirus DMV Daily Update

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 29

Here's what to know about COVID-19 data, vaccinations and reopenings for D.C., Maryland and Virginia

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

What the Data Shows

D.C., Maryland and Virginia each report that COVID-19 diagnoses and hospitalizations are trending downward, even as this week they surpassed 1 million cases combined since the start of the pandemic.

D.C. reported 81 new cases Thursday, and one person died, a 74-year-old woman. A total of 314,929 people have been partially or fully vaccinated, a third of the population.

Virginia counted 916 new cases, and 17 more residents died in the past day. Nearly 44% of Virginians have received a vaccine dose, and 2.5 million are fully vaccinated.

Maryland reported 966 new cases and nine more residents died. About 43% of residents have gotten their first vaccine dose, 3% got the single-dose shot, and 29% have received both doses.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

  • The District has now relaxed some of its mask mandates after the CDC revised its guidelines Wednesday. Masks are no longer required for anyone at small outdoor gatherings of family and friends, as long as you’re not with anyone at high risk of COVID-19 or who is sick. People will not be required to wear masks at small private indoor gatherings where everyone is vaccinated. Masks are still required at large outdoor gatherings.
  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the state's outdoor mask mandate on Wednesday, saying "consistent improvements" in the state's health metrics allowed it to take steps to "continue our health and economic recovery." Face masks will still be required at large, ticketed venues and indoors. 
  • Residents of Arlington County and the city of Alexandria who are age 16 and older may now make vaccine appointments directly, without pre-registering first. Those ages 16-17 should look for appointment dates where the Pfizer vaccine is offered, officials said.
  • D.C. will loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting Saturday, May 1, use walk-up vaccination sites and discontinue use of its vaccine preregistration system, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday. District residents and workers will be able to go to 11 high-capacity vaccination sites without needing an appointment for their first dose.
  • In an official opinion issued Monday, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring concluded that Virginia colleges and universities have the authority to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students.
  • Maryland and Virginia health officials told providers to resume their use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal agencies lifted a pause on the vaccine.
  • The National Zoo and seven other Smithsonian facilities in the D.C. area are set to reopen in May. Here's how to plan your visit.
  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that he would further loosen coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and social gatherings in mid-May. Here's what to know.
  • As the District continues to vaccinate its residents, DC Health is aiming to reach Asian Americans through its Faith in Vaccine program.
  • A Maryland biotech company developed a test to help predict how sick you may get from COVID-19. The company is awaiting FDA emergency use approval.
  • Virginia has a new mass vaccination site at Tysons Corner Center. Here's how to look for an appointment to get your shot there.
  • Some mass vaccination sites in Maryland are offering a limited number of walk-up shots every day, no appointment needed.
  • A mass vaccination site is open at the Greenbelt Metro station in Prince George’s County. It offers shots to anyone, not just Maryland residents. Go online here to create an account.
  • NBC News is making finding information on when, how and where to obtain your coronavirus vaccination easier with its Plan Your Vaccine website.

Key Charts and Graphs

The vaccinated population in D.C. may be overestimated in this map because some non-residents who work in D.C. are included in the totals.

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19. Here are three simple ways the CDC says you can lower your risk: 

  • Wear a snug-fitting mask that covers your nose and mouth. 
  • Avoid being indoors with people who are not members of your household. The more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are to be exposed to COVID-19. If you are indoors with people you don’t live with, stay at least six feet apart and keep your mask on. 
  • Wash your hands often, especially after you have been in a public place.
