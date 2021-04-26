DC to Loosen COVID-19 Restrictions, Use Walk-Up Vaccine Sites

D.C. will loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting Saturday, May 1, use walk-up vaccination sites and discontinue use of the vaccine preregistration system.
Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that starting Saturday, D.C. residents and workers will be able to go to 11 high-capacity vaccinations sites without needing an appointment for their first dose. This Wednesday is the last day preregistrations will be accepted.
Anyone who pregistered for a vaccine will be offered an appointment. Go to the District’s coronavirus website to learn how and where to get vaccinated.
Here’s how COVID-19 restrictions will change starting Saturday:
- Non-essential retail businesses can have indoor capacity of 50%, up from 25%, or 250 people — whichever is lower
- Ten people can sit at a restaurant table, up from six
- Live music will be allowed outdoors for “summer gardens, courtyard dining and sidewalk cafes”
- Alcohol sales may be made at restaurants’ outdoor areas without a requirement to also buy food
- Concert venues and theaters may open at 25% capacity with up to 500 people. Attendees must remain seated
- Movie theaters may operate at up to 25% capacity per auditorium
- Weddings and special events are allowed indoors and outdoors at 25% capacity, with a waiver for attendance greater than 250 people. Attendees must remain seated and socially distanced
- Gyms can operate at 50% capacity with no more than 250 people. Indoor fitness classes can include up to 25 people
- Public and private pools may open with health and safety plans in place
- Outdoor splash pads will open at full capacity
- Places of worship may admit up to 40% of their capacity for the areas where worship services will be held
- D.C. Public School graduations will be held from June 19 to June 24 at Audi Field
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.