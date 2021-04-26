DC to Loosen COVID-19 Restrictions, Use Walk-Up Vaccine Sites

D.C. will loosen COVID-19 restrictions starting Saturday, May 1, use walk-up vaccination sites and discontinue use of the vaccine preregistration system.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that starting Saturday, D.C. residents and workers will be able to go to 11 high-capacity vaccinations sites without needing an appointment for their first dose. This Wednesday is the last day preregistrations will be accepted.

Anyone who pregistered for a vaccine will be offered an appointment. Go to the District’s coronavirus website to learn how and where to get vaccinated.

Here’s how COVID-19 restrictions will change starting Saturday:

Non-essential retail businesses can have indoor capacity of 50%, up from 25%, or 250 people — whichever is lower

Ten people can sit at a restaurant table, up from six

Live music will be allowed outdoors for “summer gardens, courtyard dining and sidewalk cafes”

Alcohol sales may be made at restaurants’ outdoor areas without a requirement to also buy food

Concert venues and theaters may open at 25% capacity with up to 500 people. Attendees must remain seated

Movie theaters may operate at up to 25% capacity per auditorium

Weddings and special events are allowed indoors and outdoors at 25% capacity, with a waiver for attendance greater than 250 people. Attendees must remain seated and socially distanced

Gyms can operate at 50% capacity with no more than 250 people. Indoor fitness classes can include up to 25 people

Public and private pools may open with health and safety plans in place

Outdoor splash pads will open at full capacity

Places of worship may admit up to 40% of their capacity for the areas where worship services will be held

D.C. Public School graduations will be held from June 19 to June 24 at Audi Field

