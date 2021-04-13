Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on April 13

What the Data Shows

D.C. announced 113 more cases of the virus and the death of one more person. Eleven more people were hospitalized. About 26% of D.C. residents were partially or fully vaccinated. About 15% were fully vaccinated.

Maryland announced 1,084 more cases of the virus. Fourteen more people died. Ten more people were hospitalized. About 35% of the Maryland population had their first vaccine dose. About 21% had their second dose. About 3% had the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia announced 1,217 more cases of the virus and the deaths of 17 more people. Fourteen more people were hospitalized. About 37% of Virginians were vaccinated with at least one dose. Twenty-one percent were fully vaccinated.

Local Coronavirus News

The FDA and CDC has recommended the federal government and states immediately pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Peter Marks, Director, FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, explains why the FDA recommended a pause in the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine despite the appearance of blood clots being so rare.

The District reached an important milestone Monday: Everyone age 16 or older is now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. This is happening one week earlier than planned, a sign that the rollout in our region is beginning to pick up.

You will have to pre-register on the District's website. When an appointment becomes available, you will receive an invite via email. Officials say they will continue to prioritize senior citizens and residents of zip codes with lower rates of the vaccine.

In Maryland, anyone age 16 and older is already eligible for the vaccine at mass vaccine sites. Here's how to sign up. As of Monday, they are now eligible through all providers.

Virginia will also soon reach that milestone. The state will open up its eligibility on April 18.

President Joe Biden has set April 19 as the goal for everyone age 16 or older to be eligible for the vaccine across the country.

Looking ahead to Monday...more DC residents will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine. This next round will include *all D-C residents over the age of 16. This comes as DC open’s it’s first mass vaccination site in Southwest today. News4’s Juliana Valencia shows us the setup at Arena Stage.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

As vaccinations in our region ramp up, here's a look at local portals residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or sign up to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

How to Stay Safe

Anyone can get COVID-19.