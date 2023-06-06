10-year-old girl killed in Mother's Day shooting remembered at funeral

Friends and family gathered Tuesday to remember a 10-year-old girl killed on Mother’s Day because of gun violence in D.C.

Arianna Davis was riding in a car with her family on Hayes Street NE when she was struck by a bullet in what police called a barrage of gunfire. She died three days later.

“It’s hard not being in school with her no more and stuff, and I’m really going to miss her,” a tearful classmate said.

At the service at Temple of Praise in Southeast, family members, friends, neighbors and classmates shared their sadness over the senselessness of her death.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Photos and videos showed a fun-loving little girl smiling and dancing with friends and relatives.

Her grandfather, Everette Douglas, said he misses her every day.

“I just wish more, this violence would stop,” he said. “Because it could have been anybody else’s child.”

Arianna’s homicide is still unsolved. There is a $45,000 reward for information that helps solve the case.