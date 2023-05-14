Girl in Critical Condition After Shooting in Northeast DC: Police

A girl was shot in Northeast D.C. on Sunday and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the girl, whose age was not immediately revealed, was shot in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE while she rode in a vehicle.

The victim arrived at a firehouse in the 1500 block of C Street SE at around 9:20 p.m., and she was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The motive for the shooting and whether a suspect has been apprehended was not immediately revealed.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This is a developing story. Refresh and tune into News4 at 11 p.m. for updates.