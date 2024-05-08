Boil water advisory for thousands after water main break in Upper Northwest DC

DC Water issued a boil water advisory for thousands of customers after a water main break in Upper Northwest D.C.

The advisory affects about 4,800 customers who had loss of water pressure after a 20-inch main broke in the 5400-5500 blocks of 41st Street NW. Loss of water pressure can allow contaminants to enter the system.

The advised neighborhoods include Upper Chevy Chase, Ft. Reno, American University, Spring Valley, Friendship Heights, Westover Place, Wakefield, North Cleveland Park, Palisades, Wesley Heights, Foxhall Crescent, Foxhall Village, Hawthorne, Barnaby Woods and Chevy Chase.

As a precaution, customers under the advisory should boil any water that might be ingested during use. That means water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, washing fruits and vegetables, infant formula, ice, and water for pets.

The advisory will continue until at least Friday and won’t be lifted until water testing confirms the water is safe.

Follow this guidance from DC Water:

Discard beverages and ice made after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Run cold water until clear (if discolored) before boiling.

Run cold water for two minutes if known sources of lead are present prior to boiling; if possible, first filter the water using a NSF/ANSI Standard 53 lead-certified filter and second boil it. For particle reduction, use an NSF/ANSI Standard 42 filter.

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute and let it cool.

Store cooled water in a clean, covered container.

Customers can check if their address is in the advised area here or by calling 202-612-3400.