Shocking video shows students playing with BB gun outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville

Young people captured in a shocking new video could be seen playing with what looks like a gun outside of a high school in Hyattsville, Maryland.

The video, shot by Telemundo 44, shows what appear to be teenagers casually playing with a BB gun in some woods not far from the Northwestern High School campus.

The video was captured after some community members raised safety concerns in the neighborhood.

At least one neighbor in a nearby townhouse complex voiced concerns that a hole on the fence between the new townhomes and Northwestern High has led to it being used as a cut-through for students, causing problems that include crime.

Despite proximity to the high school, News4 is not yet certain whether the video shows students. The subjects do appear to be teenagers.

The video is disturbing, and shows a group of young people handling the gun, and in one case, pointing the gun at each other.

The weapon is black, and from the distance that the video was shot by out sister station Telemundo 44, nothing would indicate that it is not a real gun.

The video was taken at 1 p.m., during school hours.

Hyattsville Police were called, and officers took a 16-year-old into custody.

Police told News4 that they very quickly determined that the weapon was a BB gun. They also said that the case is being reviewed by the Prince George's County State's Attorney's office, to determine whether charges will be filed.

It is illegal to bring a BB gun onto school property.

However, because of where the incident occurred, it is difficult to say whether it actually took place on school property, or just right next to it.

A community meeting has been set up for next week at Hyattsville's city hall, to address neighbor's safety concerns.