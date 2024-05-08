Man pleads guilty in fatal beating of 86-year-old

A Maryland man seen on camera punching and kicking a great-grandfather, who later died, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Julias Wright’s defense admitted their client struck 86-year-old Johnny Shepherd but tried to argue he died because of the hospice care he then received. Wright stood trial for two days before entering the plea Wednesday morning as the case went to the judge.

Outside the Maryland Farms condo complex in Beltsville in June 2022, Shepherd allegedly hit Wright’s girlfriend’s car when he opened his car door, prosecutors said. The girlfriend told police Shepherd pushed her first, so she punched him in the face, then called for her boyfriend to help her.

Video shows Wright punch Shepherd to the ground, then continue to repeatedly punch and kick him.

The medical examiner's office says Shepherd had bleeding in his brain and needed a feeding tube. He was released to home hospice care and died about six weeks later.

Shepherd's family says he was a peaceful and joyful person who always had kind words for everyone he met. His daughter says before the attack, her dad was still very independent and active, and loved going to breakfast with his wife. The family says Shepherd had dozens of grandkids and great grandkids, and they all miss him every day.

Shepherd's daughter described Wright as evil and says she can't understand why he attacked her dad. The victim's family did say Wright appeared apologetic in court as he entered his plea.

Wright faces up to 18 years in prison at sentencing June 28.