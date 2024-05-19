Washington DC

2nd smash-and-grab at DC jewelry store in 3 months

NBC Washington

For the second time in three months, D.C. police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store.

About 2 p.m. Saturday, two people smashed a glass window at Tiny Jewel Box in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW and took merchandise, police said.

They fled in a car driver by a third person.

On Feb. 23 at the same store, someone smashed the window with a sledgehammer and took nine Rolex watches ranging in price from $8,000 to more than $42,000 – a total value of more than $200,000.

Anyone with information about either robbery should contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

