Washington DC

10-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot on Mother's Day in Northeast DC: Police

News of Arianna's death comes hours after a student was gunned down at Roosevelt High School in D.C. Their deaths mark the 6th and 7th juvenile homicides of the year in the nation's capital.

By Mauricio Casillas, News4 Reporter and Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

NBC Washington; Metropolitan Police Department

A 10-year-old girl shot during “a barrage of gunfire” in Northeast D.C. has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday. The search for the shooter or shooters is ongoing.

Arianna Davis' family had celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday and was in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, west of DC-295, when they heard gunshots, D.C. police said. More than 50 shots were fired.

The family realized the child had been shot in the upper body, and they rushed to a firehouse. She was then rushed to a hospital.

Chief of Police Robert Contee had said Arianna was “fighting for her life” on Monday.

“It is unacceptable to me that a 10-year-old little girl, riding home with her mom, dad and two siblings last night, got caught in the middle of a barrage of gunfire on Mother’s Day," he said.

Police believe the family was not the intended target of the shooting.

“Looking at the amount of rounds on the scene and the direction of travel, we believe at this time that the 10-year-old was accidentally hit in a barrage of gunfire,” Assistant Chief Andre Wright said, calling the shooting a “heinous act.”

The total reward for information that leads to an arrest in her killing has also increased to $45,000. Nearly half of that amount is provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and FBI Washington Field Office.

Police said they believe the shooter or shooters took off in a dark-colored SUV. No additional information on a suspect was released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be texted to the department at 50411.

News of Arianna's death comes hours after a student was gunned down at Roosevelt High School in D.C. Their deaths mark the 6th and 7th juvenile homicides of the year in the nation's capital.

