DC Mayor to Testify About Crime at House Oversight Committee

What to Know Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to testify to the House Oversight Committee following a series of shootings, including two in which preteen girls were struck by stray bullets.

House Republicans have vowed more intervention in D.C.'s local affairs, with lawmakers recently taking aim at a criminal code reform bill and policing bill.

Bowser is set to highlight her efforts to combat crime, including a public safety bill announced Monday, and call on Congress to act.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to testify to the House Oversight Committee Tuesday, along with the police chief and other city leaders, amid mounting concern over crime.

Police Chief Robert Contee, who’s set to depart next month for an FBI job, plus city administrator Kevin Donohue and U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, are also set to appear at the 10 a.m. hearing.

In written testimony released before the hearing, Bowser said D.C., like other cities, has experienced “some concerning COVID and post-COVID crime trends,” citing illegal guns and carjackings. Violent crimes are up 13% and motor vehicle thefts have more than doubled since this time in 2022, according to Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) data.

Bowser said she has confidence in MPD and aims to fill gaps in public safety in a bill she unveiled Monday, plus multimillion-dollar investments in police officer recruitment, housing and mental health care services.

But she says a “direct line of accountability” is missing in the “public safety ecosystem,” citing court vacancies and the Department of Justice’s role to prosecute adult crimes in the District.

The U.S. attorney’s office recently acknowledged it doesn’t prosecute about 67% of the people D.C. police arrest, a topic discussed at a public safety summit last week.

She also calling on Congress to reform federal gun laws, fund local infrastructure projects and push federal workers to return to offices downtown.

Bowser’s testimony follows a string of shootings, including two separate shootings in which a 10-year-old was struck during a barrage of gunfire and a 12-year-old was hit by a stray bullet while in bed.

Crime is a key concern for Republican lawmakers including House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who has pledged that his committee “stands ready to conduct robust oversight of America’s capital city.”

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson and Council Member Charles Allen both appeared before the committee in April for a hearing on the city's crime and policing.

Republicans on the committee argued that crime has become a crisis and the Council is soft on crime.

Mendelson pushed back.

"Let me be clear: People should feel safe, and it is a problem that many residents of the District don't," Mendelson said at the hearing. "But the number of violent crime incidents in 2022 was 45% lower than a decade earlier. And total violent crime last year was 7% less than the year before. I know this belies the common belief, and when it comes to crime, how people feel is important. But there is not a crime crisis in Washington, D.C."

That hearing ended with the committee passing a measure by voice vote that would block the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act, which has been in effect on an emergency basis pending congressional approval since 2022.

President Joe Biden signed legislation in March that nullified the D.C. Council's overhaul of the city's criminal code.

In Bowser’s written testimony, she praised D.C.’s fiscal responsibility and ability to address issues under the 1973 Home Rule Act, which also empowers Congress to oversee D.C. laws.