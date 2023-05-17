Teen Shot, Killed Outside Roosevelt High School in DC: Authorities

A teenage boy is dead after a shooting outside Theodore Roosevelt High School in Northwest Washington, D.C, Wednesday, a D.C. Council member confirmed to News4.

The 17-year-old boy was shot in the parking lot behind the school on 13th Street NW, police said.

Medics took the teen to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Witnesses said they saw medics performing CPR on the boy.

D.C. Council Member Janeese Lewis George confirmed to News4 a short time later that the boy had died. He was a student at the high school, she said.

Roosevelt High School, MacFarland Middle School and Dorothy I. Height Elementary School are on lockdown. Powell Elementary School is on "alert status," D.C. Public Schools said.

The 4300 to 4400 blocks of Iowa Avenue NW are closed in both directions as police investigate.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 4300 block of 13th St, NW. Lookout for B/M in a possibly green BMW.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT #I20230260407 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 17, 2023

No further information was immediately available.

