The Weekend Scene: Indoor activities, Bethesda arts festival and 10+ more things to do in the DC area

When Saturday comes in with the rain, we know all too well that you’ll be looking for ways to get out of the woods and stay stay stay inside.

✨ Luckily, Taylor Swift is making all the movie theaters shimmer, and you can fill the blank space before seeing “The Eras Tour” at these parties, brunches and other pregame events.

Sunday will be a better day for outdoor activities including the Bethesda Row Arts Festival, visiting pumpkin patches and the White House Fall Garden Tour. But remember your umbrella because showers are in the forecast.

What to do indoors this weekend in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Rain in the forecast doesn't mean you have to stay at home (although we fully endorse a cozy Saturday watching the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, the Rugby World Cup and the Illinois vs. Maryland college football game on NBC4!).

Here are some great things to do indoors:

National Building Museum's Big Build

Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., National Building Museum (D.C.), free

The Big Build is back on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Roofers, plumbers, designers, artisans, and more will open dozens of booths to let kids try activities including writing a light, pouring concrete and hammering nails. Plus, there will be opportunities to climb inside construction equipment. Best of all, it's free!

Washington Capitals Home Opener

Fri., 7:30 p.m., Capital One Arena, $79+

The Caps face the Penguins in their first game of the regular season on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Tickets start at $79.

On the Square

Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DC History Center at 801 K Street NW, D.C., free

DC History Center at the Carnegie Library's free community day celebration has crafts, tours, talks and more. Check in on the building's second floor.

Walk about 3 minutes over to the Touchstone Gallery for crafts from 1-3 p.m. (best for people aged 3 and up). From 4-7 p.m., listen to live music while exploring the gallery with a complimentary beverage.

DC Wine Fest

Sat., Dock 5 at Union Market, $35-$65

The unlimited wine sampling event returns for its fall edition on Saturday at Union Market's Dock 5. There are multiple sessions to choose from; tickets cost $35-$65.

Feeding Hope Festival

Sun., Dock 5 at Union Market, $100

World Central Kitchen is raising funds with a day of food and cooking demos at Dock 5 at Union Market. Tickets cost $100 and come with unlimited tasting portions from more than 15 food partners. It's happening Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Theater

It’s a great weekend to go to the theater around the DMV (and not just for Taylor!).

First, “Mrs. Doubtfire” is saying helloooo at The National Theatre through Sunday. You can enter a lottery for $25 tickets.

Also, DC Theatre Week has extended its run through Sunday. Complete listings and the discounted tickets are available from TodayTix. Here are some options that caught our eye:

“POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive” has brought a gaffe-prone president and the women who clean up his messes from Broadway to D.C’s Arena Stage. The $40 Theatre Week deal is a steep discount.

has brought a gaffe-prone president and the women who clean up his messes from Broadway to D.C’s Arena Stage. The $40 Theatre Week deal is a steep discount. In the mood for something spooky ? “Monstress,” an immersive horror experience in Silver Spring, and “Macbeth in Stride" employs a soundtrack of pop, rock, gospel and R&B as Lady Macbeth examines “what it means to be an ambitious Black woman.” There's also “The Tell-Tale Heart” at Synetic Theater in Crystal City.

? “Monstress,” an immersive horror experience in Silver Spring, and “Macbeth in Stride" employs a soundtrack of pop, rock, gospel and R&B as Lady Macbeth examines “what it means to be an ambitious Black woman.” There's also “The Tell-Tale Heart” at Synetic Theater in Crystal City. Family-friendly options include bilingual play “Picasso” and “Cirque du Soleil: Echo."

“Something Moving: A Meditation on Maynard” is about Atalanta's first Black mayor (here's our preview).

News4's Tommy McFly gets a frightening look inside one of the D.C. area's most popular Halloween scares.

Haunted Houses

Laurel’s House of Horrors is the area’s biggest indoor haunt. Built inside an abandoned movie theater, this season’s haunted house offers new chilling experiences in an eerie 28,000-square-foot space.

Can you make it through the horrifying funhouse inside Dulles Town Center? Navigate disorienting mirrors, eerie crowns and unsettling illusions at Scream.

Here's our full list of haunted houses and ghost tours for a spooky fun October.

Museums and exhibits

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is hosting special talks and tours highlighting its Afrofuturism exhibit (you'll still need to reserve free museum passes), and the National Gallery of Art will debut a photography exhibit on Sunday.

In Hyattsville, the Pyramid Atlantic Arts Center is hosting events for the “Big and Little Inks” exhibition opening weekend, including a reception on Friday. Entry is free. The exhibition will be on display through Nov. 26.

In Tysons, Andy Yoder's "Overboard" sneaker exhibit is open and free to visit. You'll find it in Tysons Corner Center on the lower level near Barnes & Noble.

ARETCHOUSE's new exhibit, Beyond Light, immerses visitors in the beauty of the universe. Here's our preview.

Journey to space

The moon will complete a graceful journey between the sun and the Earth during a partial solar eclipse in the D.C. area on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The eclipse will begin locally around noon and end at about 2:40 p.m., NOVAC said. It will peak in D.C. at about 1:19 p.m.

The bad news: The weather will not do you any favors to actually observe the eclipse.

The good news: Planetariums and museums are coming through for casual astronomers. Just remember to double-check an event’s website before you go out in the rain.

More things to do

White House Fall Garden Tours

📅 Sat. and Sun.

📍 The White House

💲 Free

🔗 Details

The White House is opening its gardens for one weekend.

Timed tickets are required for each visitor. The National Park Service will distribute tickets at the White House Visitor Center each day starting at 8:30 a.m. It’s first come, first served, and one ticket per person.

Capital City Africa Cup

📅 Sat., 5 p.m.

📍 Audi Field

💲 $20

🔗 Details

D.C. United will go against Ghana Premier League’s Medeama SC in a friendly match. Tickets were available for $20 as of Wednesday.

The match anchors D.C.'s first-ever Capital City Africa Week which is sharing Ghanaian culture.

Events include a Ghana Village craft fair at Howard University from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday and a fashion pop-up.

Here’s the schedule.

PorchFest

📅 Sat., 2-6 p.m.

📍 Adams Morgan

💲 Free

🔗 Details

For the first time during PorchFest, part of 18th Street will be closed so attendees can enjoy strolling and dancing in the streets.

Bands will perform on two main stages and more than 20 other venues – yes, including actual porches – around Adams Morgan.

Mark Bryan of Hootie & The Blowfish and his new band the Screaming Trojans will perform some of Hootie’s biggest hits. The Experience Band, Airport 77s and Ari Voxx are also on the lineup.

You can pick up a map and a wristband that will get you discounts at local restaurants in front of the Truist Bank or at 2424 18th Street NW.

Concerts this weekend

Gregory Alan Isakov, 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Anthem, $46-$76

Indie-folk singer-songwriter with a calming-to-soaring voice makes beautiful melancholy. He’s touring off “Appaloosa Bones,” released in August. Details.

Devendra Banhart, 8 p.m. Saturday, Howard Theatre, $30-$60

Singer-songwriter was the cream of the freak folk crop of the aughts with his enchanting, idiosyncratic songs. Recent release “Flying Wig,” is a mellower, synth-riding collection. Details.

The Wild Feathers, 8 p.m. Saturday, Hamilton, $15 (bar/standing)/$25 (seated)

Breezy, uplifting country rock group celebrates 10 years as a band. Details.

Weekend events in DC

Kim Petras

Thurs., The Anthem, $59.50-$99.50

Adoption event: Lucky Dog Happy Hour And Pup Party

Fri., 5-7 p.m., The Darcy Hotel (Northwest D.C.), free

Snallygaster

Sat., The Wharf, $65 (GA)

City Ridge Fall Fest

Sat. and Sun., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., City Ridge (Northwest D.C.), free

Weekend events in Maryland

LL Cool J book signing

Fri., National Harbor, $55

Maryland Million Day horse races

Sat., Laurel Park, free entry

Noir City DC film festival

10/13-10/26, AFI Silver Theatre (Silver Spring), $15 per screening

Weekend events in Virginia

Lucketts Fall Market

Fri. to Sun., The Old Lucketts Store and Vintage Markets (Berryville, Virginia), $15-$45

Friendship Friday with the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington

Fri., 5-8 p.m., Nighthawk Brewery (1201 S. Joyce Street, Arlington), free

Archaeology on the Waterfront

Sat., 7 Pioneer Mill Way, free (Registration is required for your preferred time slot)

Classic Car Show

Sun., National Museum of the Marine Corps, free

Paws in the Park

Sun., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oronco Bay Park, free

