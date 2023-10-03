Haunted houses and ghost tours for a frightfully fun October in the DC area

October is here, and you know what that means: spooky season.

Halloween is the time when people search high and low for thrills and chills. Whether that means a horrifying haunted house or a creepy ghost tour, you have plenty of options.

Prepare to be scared and check out these local haunted attractions in the Washington, D.C., area… if you dare!

Haunted houses and Halloween trails in Maryland

Field of Screams

📅 Oct. 6-8; Thursday to Sunday throughout October plus Oct. 30-31

📍 4501 Olney Laytonsville Rd. Olney, Maryland

💲 $62.28 (including fees)

Voted the best haunted attraction by USA Today, Field of Screams is for those seeking a real scare across 55 horrifying stations.

Tickets are sold online only starting at $54 and get you admission to the trails and the Slaughter Factory, plus access to games and the bonfire areas. Carnival games and concessions cost extra.

Field of Screams is not recommended for children under 12.

“The actors are trained and professional and have been instructed not to intentionally touch or grab any of the patrons, however, we cannot guarantee they won't accidentally bump or touch you as the environment is purposely dark and disorienting and full of moving and emotional people,” Field of Screams says.

Laurel’s House of Horrors

📅 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 4, plus Halloween and Thursdays, Oct. 19 and 26

📍 935 Fairlawn Ave, Laurel, Maryland

💲 $30-40 (depending on when you visit)

Get ready to be spooked in the area’s biggest indoor haunt. Built inside an abandoned movie theater, this season’s haunted house offers new chilling experiences in an eerie 28,000-square-foot space.

Explore the building’s paranormal activity and encounter terrifying creatures throughout the theater. Want more scares? Try out their “Escape the Movies” escape rooms based on ‘90s video games (for an extra fee).

Along with general admission tickets, guests can buy additional packages with options to skip the line.

Markoff’s Haunted Forest

📅 Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October, plus Halloween

📍 19120 Martinsburg Road, Dickerson, Maryland

💲 $30-$50 for the trail (in advance)

Venture off into the woods to experience three haunted attractions. While waiting in Markoff’s Midway, take in the creepy carnival. Then, you can then venture off into The Town where you get up close and personal with the strange residents. The mile-long Haunted Trail has twisting turns and terrifying scenes.

Depending on the night, tickets cost $30-$50 for the trail, $20-$30 for The Town and $45-$75 for entry to both. Tickets are subject to surge pricing the day-of.

A new attraction that is available to purchase on-site is See No Evil, a multisensory corn maze.

Live entertainment is available some nights such as dance groups, live bands and fire spinners.

Six Flags Fright Fest in Bowie

📅 Select nights through Oct. 29

📍 13710 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro, Maryland

💲 $70 for a single-day park ticket and haunted attractions pass ($95 for an express ticket)

Six Flags has even more reasons to scream during October. Scare zones and rides for all are included with standard admission tickets. Get the Haunted Attractions Pass to experience more scares, including Haunting of Hall Manor: The Return of Eleanor, Twisted Fairytales 3D and Unwrapped, a dark take on Santa’s workshop.

No costumes are allowed for visitors over 12.

Haunted houses and Halloween trails in Virginia

Fields of Fear at Cox Farms

📅 Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 4

📍 15621 Braddock Rd, Centreville, Virginia

💲 $30-$40

Fields of Fear turns this fall festival destination into one of your nightmares starting at 7:15 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Fear Deluxe Admission includes one entry to four haunted attractions over 20 acres: the Firegrounds, Dark Side Hayride, Cornightmare and the Forest: Back 40.

Fields of Fear is not recommended for children under 12 years old. Children under 14 years old must have a chaperone.

Be warned: “You may be touched by Fields of Fear actors, but you will not be forcefully struck or grabbed by any Cox Farms staff member or actor at any time,” Cox Farms says.

Haunted Hollow VA

📅 Friday and Saturday through Oct. 28

📍 8275 Maple Tree Lane, Warrenton, Virginia

💲 $25 per person

Dare to explore the haunted barns around an abandoned farm.

There’s a two-ticket minimum. Haunted Hollow is recommended for people aged 13 and up.

Scream

📅 Weekends in October, pus Oct. 30-31

📍 21100 Dulles Town Circle, Sterling, Virginia

💲 $20 on Fridays and Sundays; $25 on Saturdays

Can you make it through the horrifying funhouse in Dulles Town Center? Navigate disorienting mirrors, eerie crowns and unsettling illusions.

If you want to ward off the creepy clowns, you can purchase a “chicken necklace” for an extra fee.

The haunt is aimed at people aged 13 and up. The actors don’t touch the visitors, according to Scream’s FAQ.

The Workhouse Arts Center

📅 Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays through Oct. 31, plus Halloween

📍 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, Virginia

💲 $30 online

Operating on the grounds outside a notorious former prison, Workhouse Arts Center has real-life scary stories to back up its haunted trail. Before and after the haunt, check your adrenaline in a festive atmosphere with live music on Friday, Saturday and Halloween nights.

“Haunt: Game Over” immerses guests in an outdoor walk-through trail where they experience scares and laughs. Guests travel in small groups to abandoned buildings where they encounter terrifying creatures along the way.

Food trucks, snacks, wine, beer and themed drinks will be available for guests to enjoy.

Discounted tickets are available for groups of 10 or more.

On Oct. 15, the Center will offer designated sensory-friendly time slots. On the trail, sound levels will be less intense and strobe lights won’t be turned on.

Grief and Ghost Tours

📅 Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28

📍 Lee-Fendall House Museum (614 Oronoco Street, Alexandria, Virginia)

💲 $15

Learn about Victorian mourning customs and “tragic deaths and mysterious occurrences at the Lee-Fendall House” in a rare opportunity to explore the house after dark.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Spooky tours in Washington D.C.

Congressional Cemetery

📅 Various dates

📍 1801 E St SE, Washington, D.C.

💲 Suggested donation ($5+)

While the Congressional Cemetery’s Soul Strolls 2023: Tragic Lives and Demise is sold out, you can still enjoy a variety of other tours of the permanent resting place of 65,000 people.

The Murder and Mayhem: Tragic Deaths at Congressional Cemetery Tour on Oct. 29 should scratch your Halloween itch.

National Building Museum Spooky History Tour

📅 Select dates through Oct. 31

📍 401 F Street NW, Washington, D.C.

💲 $20 (nonmembers), $18 (students) and $15 (members)

Search for any otherwordly inhabitants of the National Building Museum and its hear the lesser-known tales.

Halloween Ghosts and History Tour

📅 Oct. 26, 28 and 31

💲 $21-$22

Author Edward Moser is offering three ghost tours highlighting the spooky side of landmark neighborhoods: Georgetown, Lafayette Square (outside the White House) and Old Town, Alexandria.

