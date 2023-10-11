…Ready for it, DC? Brunches, parties and more for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' movie

Taylor Swift will be making all the movie theaters shimmer this weekend.

If you’re reading this, you probably know all too well that that “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” – the film version of her blockbuster tour – is coming to theaters on Friday.

Since The Eras Tour didn’t stop in the D.C. area, this will be many fans’ first chance to show off their style, trade friendship bracelets and sing along with a crowd of Swifties. And yes, dancing is encouraged, at least at some theaters.

You can fill the blank space before or after seeing “The Eras Tour” at these parties and brunches in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Consider it your weekend (Taylor's Version).

Trivia at Alamo Drafthouse

📅 Thurs., 7 p.m.

📍 Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Woodbridge and Crystal City

💲 Free

Think you know Taylor? We believe you, but prove your knowledge at trivia events at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Woodbridge and Crystal City (D.C. is sold out). Make sure to sign up in advance!

Taylor Swift Music Bingo

📅 Fri., 6:30 p.m.

📍 Bryant Street Market

💲 Free

🔗 Details

This Taylor Swift twist on Bingo features a card filled with her song titles. Kick back, sing along and check off the songs you hear – complete a line or card to win prizes!

Swiftie Soirée: Celebrating Eras in Style!

📅 Fri., 6-8:30 p.m.

📍 The Village at Shirlington

💲 $31

🔗 Details

Album-inspired cocktails, dancing and a friendship bracelet workshop and more await near the AMC Shirlington. Note that it’s for Swifties 21 and older only.

Are You...Ready for It? A Taylor Swift Tribute Concert @ metrobar

📅 Fri., 7 p.m.

📍 metrobar DC (640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Washington, D.C.)

💲 Free entry

🔗 Details

Taylor may have skipped D.C. on the Eras Tour, but local cover band Space Otters will help you shake it off all night.

Swifties Unite for Brunch

📅 Sat., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

📍 City Tap Loudoun (20376 Exchange Street, Ashburn, Virginia)

💲 Free admission

🔗 Details

Show off your style while dancing along to a DJ at snacking on food and drink specials at Eras themed tables. It’s free to enter; here’s City Tap Loudoun’s regular brunch menu.

The Eras Tour Brunch

📅 Sat., noon to 3 p.m.

📍 Don Tito (3165 Wilson Boulevard Arlington, Virginia)

💲 Seating reservations $5-$25

🔗 Details

Taylor, tacos and tequila… Ready for it? Enjoy a boozy brunch with a live DJ playing “Taylor's discography from start to finish,” plus drink specials and pinatas with prizes. The restaurant says four Swifties will win tickets to see the Eras Tour movie.

Seats can be reserved on Eventbrite. It costs $5 for one bar seat or $25 for a four-person VIP table (before fees).

Taylor Swift Brunch

📅 Sat., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

📍 Shaw’s Tavern (520 Florida Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.)

💲 Cost of brunch; bottomless mimosas cost $21 per person

🔗 Details

Taylor Swift music, on-theme brunch cocktails and two hours of bottomless mimosas will leave you fearless. Mention “Taylor brunch” in the notes when you make your reservation. Here’s the restaurant’s brunch menu.

Taylor Swift Eras Night: The Finale

📅 Sat., Nov. 4

📍 Elk Run Vineyards (15113 Liberty Road, Mount Airy, Maryland)

💲 $20

🔗 Details

Dress up to show off your favorite era, trade friendship bracelets and belt out your favorite Taylor Swift songs along with the DJ. There will be food trucks and vendors, too!

The Taylor Party

📅 Fri., Dec. 22

📍 9:30 Club

💲 $25

🔗 Details

The 9:30 Club will be bejeweled as Swifties come to dance the night away at this Taylor Swift-inspired dance party.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.