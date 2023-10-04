What is DC's next zoo animal obsession? Vote here

For more than fifty years, we’ve had plenty of passion and love for the pandas. Now what? Sure, Tian Tian, Mei Xiang and Xiao Qi Ji are a tough act to follow, but one of the critters at the National Zoo must step into the spotlight after the pandas head back to China later this year.

How do we whittle down our animal affection? You bet we’ve got a bracket!

Will Basil the one-eyed Virginia opossum’s Cinderella story take him all the way? Will the big cats dominate? Look for formidable contenders like the gorilla, cheetah, Komodo dragon and lion (oh my), facing off against the flamingo and river otter and their passionate fanbases. Of course, the fan-favorite red panda is in the mix.

Here's an image of the bracket as it stands at the start of our tournament. Scroll down to cast your votes in our first-round matchups.

Reminder! This is not which animal you think could eat the other animal, or which would win in a fight… we’re keeping it peaceful and fun with which lovable zoo resident should be D.C.’s next animal obsession.

How to participate

Who should make it to the elite eight? Scroll down to vote in our first-round matchups!

Round 1 West - Gorilla (1) vs. Opossum (8)

A true Cinderella story in the making? Basil the one-eyed rescue opossum from Virginia has already won hearts with his personality-filled pics. He’s come a long way from wilderness obscurity. Will it be enough to unseat the majestic and world-famous Gorilla?

Round 1 West - Asian Elephant (2) vs. North American River Otter (7)

Elephants never forget, so you otter remember that this matchup is a very unique one. The size differential is massive, but the legions of local fans for both the North American river otter and Asian elephant might even out this seemingly lopsided battle.

Round 1 West - Red Panda (3) vs. Cheetah (6)

D.C.'s resident red pandas rose to fame when Rusty (RIP) busted out of the zoo and went on a romp around Adams Morgan. Ever since, the red panda has become a popular D.C. zoo fixture. Don't underestimate the quickness and fanbase of the cheetah, though. Cheetahs draw big crowds, especially at feeding time.

It’s speed and power versus cuteness and smarts. But don’t go calling the big cats cheaters after watching the Cub Cam — the new babies fairly add to the cuteness factor.

Round 1 West - Flamingo (4) vs. Komodo Dragon (5)

Stop us if you’ve heard this one: A Komodo dragon and flamingo walk into a bracket... OK, us, neither. We think this might be the first time the two have ever faced off in direct competition.

Though flamingos and Komodo dragons don’t overlap in the wild, we’ve got a head-to-head matchup for you between style (a group of flamingos is called a flamboyance) and toughness (Komodo dragons are the largest lizards in existence and can eat up to 80% of their own body weight in a single meal).

Round 1 East - Sumatran Tiger (1) vs. Golden-Headed Lion Tamarin (8)

Sumatran tigers are the smallest subspecies of tiger, but they still outclass the tiny Brazilian monkeys that top out about 1.5 pounds. But between these animals' coloring and endangered statuses, they have more in common than you might expect.

But only one Team Orange can make it to the elite eight in D.C.'s Next Zoo Animal Obsession.

Round 1 East - Bald Eagle (2) vs. California sea lion (7)

Two iconic American species enter the ring, but only one can advance.

Neither looks particularly majestic when waddling across the land, but both impress when they're gliding through their natural habitat. Is it the soaring, bald eagle with an 8-foot wingspan, or the playful sea lion clocking in up to 600 pounds (for males)?

Round 1 East - Sloth Bear (3) vs. Naked Mole Rat (6)

Cue the snort laughs for these quirky animals. Did you know? Naked mole rats can live into their 30s, and sloth bears are the only bears to routinely carry their cubs on their backs.

Call them, beep 'em, if you wanna reach them.

Round 1 East - Lion (4) vs Meerkat (5)

These two cool cats both prowl Africa, but does the burrowing meerkat stand a chance against the king of the jungle? Maybe the meerkat pups born this summer are a secret weapon for Team Timon.

Images courtesy of Smithsonian's National Zoo

