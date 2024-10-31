Subscribe to The Weekend Scene newsletter to get our picks delivered straight to your inbox — every Wednesday

There's a lot to celebrate this weekend between Halloween, Dia de los Muertos and Diwali!

But first, all about the High Heel Race – perhaps D.C.’s most fabulous Halloween season tradition.

Dozens of kings, queens and anyone in between turned out in their best drag for a fun run down 17th Street on Tuesday night, but one cowpoke called Kenny galloped ahead of the rest.

“It feels amazing – I fell last year, so it’s good to be back!” Kenny said. “Redemption story.”

4 things to know for the weekend

'The Voice' winner at Adams Morgan Porchfest

Free pick

Adams Morgan Fall PorchFest

Sat., 2-6 p.m.

🔗 Details

Huntley, the 2023 winner of NBC's "The Voice," will headline the Aetna Stage in one of the biggest acts we've seen at this fun neighborhood festival.

Go between three main stages and neighborhood porches to enjoy more than 100 artists. Don't forget to get discounts at local businesses by picking up a wristband at one of the HQ locations near the main stages.

Historic Congressional Cemetery is one of D.C.’s liveliest gathering spots. News4’s Tommy McFly explains.

Visit D.C.'s liveliest cemetery

Welcome to a spot in Southeast D.C. where you can hang out with your friends, walk your dog, watch live theater... and where 70,000 people have their eternal resting place.

We're wondering: Could historic Congressional Cemetery be America's liveliest cemetery?

There are tons of ways to experience it this weekend and beyond!

Congressional Cemetery is open daily from dawn until dusk. Take a self-guided tour anytime, or take a guided tour starting at $5.

This Saturday at 11 a.m., the cemetery is observing Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The public is invited to bring a photo of a departed loved one to add to a community ofrenda (altar) and share special foods. Visitors can also decorate sugar skulls and make paper flowers. The event is free and open to anyone.

For something spine-tingling, check out the immersive horror play “Lýkos Ánthrōpos.” The werewolf story first debuted in the dark Maryland woods. Now, local playwright Bob Bartlett is bringing it to Congressional Cemetery on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 24. Tickets are $35 on Eventbrite. (FYI: Dress warmly, and leave the kids at home.)

Walk your dog there (day pass or membership required).

Día de los Muertos events in D.C.

Free pick

Día de los Muertos with the National Museum of the American Latino

Fri. and Sat., La Cosecha in Northeast D.C., free

🔗 Details

Although the Museum of the American Latino doesn't have a permanent home yet, that's not stopping it from celebrating at the Latin food hall La Cosecha with food, music and a parade on Friday and Saturday.

Free pick

El Día de los Muertos family festival and projection art

Sat., 5-8:30 p.m., National Portrait Gallery

Bring the whole family to enjoy live music, Mexican folk dance, face painting and crafts.

Then, head outside to see a live video mapping projection by artists MasPaz and Guache at G and 9th streets NW.

Free pick

Día de los Muertos at The Wharf

Sat., 4-7 p.m.

🔗 Details

The Wharf will host a vibrant celebration in partnership with the Mexican Cultural Institute. You’ll find family-friendly activities from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and a community lantern procession beginning at sunset (about 6:30 p.m.).

Weekend highlights

Terror in the Seams: Dissecting Historical Costumes in Film

Thurs., 6-9 p.m., DAR Museum (1776 D St. NW), $25

🔗 Details

Explore the museum after hours and learn about the "haunting world of costumes." Tickets include one drink, and extra drink tickets cost $5.

Nightly Spirits: Alexandria Booze and Boos Tour

Thursdays through Sundays, departs from The Alexandrian Hotel, $29.95

🔗 Details

Alexandria is older than the United States itself, and that means it houses plenty of ghost stories along its cobbled streets. Take a 2 to 2.5 hour walking tour to explore the city's top haunts and visit pubs along the way.

Free pick

Asia After Dark | Diwali Festival

Fri., 5-9:30 p.m., National Museum of Asian Art, free

🔗 Details

The Freer Gallery of Art will be lit up to celebrate this Hindu holiday, and there will be fun activities inside and out.

Go early to get inside the museum for crafts, tours and talks.

Outside, you'll find performances and a dazzling light display.

In the gallery's West Building Plaza, you'll find local Indian food vendors.

If you have kids, check out the family festival on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

DC Beer Fest

Sun., Nov. 2, Nationals Park, $55

🔗 Details

The next best thing to a World Series in Nationals Park is a beer fest, right?

Sample brews from dozens of craft breweries in one of two sessions (noon to 3 p.m. or 5-8 p.m.).

Concerts this weekend

Touche Amore, 8 p.m. Friday, Black Cat, $25 (advance)/$30 (day of)

L.A. post-hardcore group tours off its catchiest LP yet, “Spiral in a Straight Line.” Don’t miss opening act Soul Glo – maybe the most exciting punk band of the past few years with influences ranging from hardcore to rap. Details.

The Go! Team, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Black Cat, $27 (advance)/$30 (day of)

This British collective is just a party, blending funk, soul, hip hop, indie rock and more. They’re playing their debut LP “Thunder, Lightning, Strike” for its 20th anniversary. Details.

